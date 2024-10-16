KIMS-SUNSHINE Hospitals Marks World Spine Day 2024 with Global Awareness Initiative and Launch of Spine Screening Health Package

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 16: KIMS-SUNSHINE Hospitals is proud to participate in World Spine Day 2024, a global initiative that emphasizes the importance of spine health and the prevention of spinal pain and disability. Under the theme "Support Your Spine," this campaign encourages people worldwide to adopt evidence-based strategies for maintaining a healthy spine.

Spinal disorders are becoming an increasing concern, particularly in India, where research suggests that 60 per cent of the population will experience significant spine-related issues during their lifetime. The rise in desk jobs among younger individuals has led to a surge in spinal problems, resulting in more frequent consultations. At the same time, elderly people, living more independent lifestyles, are increasingly seeking the benefits of surgical interventions. The KIMS-SUNSHINE Hospitals' spine team emphasizes the growing prevalence of spine issues, many of which can be effectively managed through outpatient care, pain management procedures like spinal injections, and surgical treatments. Minimally Invasive Spine Surgeries have become the preferred solution, thanks to advancements in technology.

To mark World Spine Day, KIMS-SUNSHINE Hospitals, Begumpet, will host a special awareness press meet to launch a Spine Screening Health Package. Experts will address common spine issues and discuss the latest treatment options available to patients.

Key lifestyle factors such as poor posture, sedentary jobs, and stressful environments significantly contribute to the rise in spine-related conditions. Early intervention is crucial, as untreated spinal disorders can worsen, often making surgery the only viable option. The Department of Spine Surgery at KIMS-SUNSHINE Hospitals is recognized for its state-of-the-art facilities and minimally invasive techniques, helping patients recover faster and regain their quality of life. Dr A.V. Gurava Reddy, Chairman of the Sunshine Bone & Joint Institute and MD of KIMS-SUNSHINE Hospitals, reaffirms the hospital's dedication to advancing spine care.

Key Highlights from the KIMS-SUNSHINE Spine Surgery Department:

* Minimally invasive spine surgery techniques

* Comprehensive rehabilitation services for spinal disorders

* Specialized clinics for scoliosis and spinal cord injuries

* 24/7 emergency spine services

* Pain management and day-care spine surgery facilities

With cutting-edge technology such as 3D printing for surgical planning, intraoperative neuromonitoring, and ultrasonic bone scalpels, KIMS-SUNSHINE Hospitals is setting new international standards in spine care.

The team of spine surgeons at KIMS-SUNSHINE Hospitals Begumpet and Gachibowli, including Dr A. Dinakar, Dr P.V. Satyanarayana Murthy, Dr Himanshu R. Prasad, Dr D. Anjaneyulu Reddy, Dr Murahari, and Dr L. Jayaprakash Reddy, is committed to delivering world-class care. Their areas of expertise cover Minimally Invasive Spine Surgeries, deformity corrections like Scoliosis and Kyphosis in pediatric and geriatric populations, as well as the management of spinal degenerative conditions, spinal infections, spinal trauma, and spinal tumors.

