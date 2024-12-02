KIMSHEALTH Cancer Centre inaugurates state-of-the-art Linear Accelerator for Radiotherapy

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 02: KIMSHEALTH Cancer Centre, a part of Quality CARE India Ltd – backed by Global Private Equity Firm – Blackstone, has inaugurated its cutting-edge TrueBeam STx 3.0 Linear Accelerator, a sophisticated radiation therapy system. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan inaugurated the unit in the presence of Dr. M.I Sahadulla, Chairman and Managing Director, KIMSHEALTH, Dr. Sanjay Behari, Director, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology; Ganesh Mani, Senior Managing Director, Blackstone; and Reshmi Aysha, CEO, KIMSHEALTH Cancer Center, CSR, and ESG. This advanced facility offers international standards of precision and innovation in cancer radiation therapy.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan stated Kerala despite being at forefront in terms of healthcare and literacy, has a high incidence of cancer. But reflected that the state is capable of overcoming such disease because of its excellent healthcare systems. He emphasized that our country’s culture is one of inclusion and helping others, and the treatment provided at KIMSHEALTH exemplifies this. He further added that beyond what medicines can cure, KIMSHEALTH offers a caring and humane approach to patient care.

Dr. M.I. Sahadulla, Chairman and Managing Director, KIMSHEALTH, pointed out that the new treatment systems at KIMSHEALTH are being equipped as a hallmark of excellence in healthcare. He emphasized that radiation therapy is essential for many patients who depend on KIMSHEALTH Cancer Center. Therefore, with advancements in technology, it is crucial to offer the most advanced and effective treatment options at an affordable cost. He also highlighted that the healthcare professionals at KIMSHEALTH are dedicated to delivering excellent care using state-of-the-art treatment systems.

Dr. Sanjay Behari, Director, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, said that the new treatment system, equipped with state-of-the-art Surface Guided Radiotherapy (SGRT) technology for radiation treatment, will be an asset to the healthcare system of our country. He also elaborated on various radiation treatment methods during the event..

The TrueBeam technology enables doctors to effectively deliver radiation to even the most challenging cancer-affected areas of the body. This technology ensures minimal side effects and significantly reduces treatment time, making it one of the fastest and most advanced systems available.

Additionally, the system operates with extreme precision, without causing damage to the nearby tissues and organs from damage. The unit is equipped with CCTV and additional devices to facilitate continuous communication between the patient and the medical team. For patient comfort during treatment, an in-built music system has also been incorporated. The system can effectively treat complex cancers such as lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, and head and neck cancers, among others.

In recognition of his over 30 years of exceptional contributions to the field of radiation oncology, Dr. Jayaprakash Madhavan, Senior Oncologist, was honored at the event. Dr. John Sebastian, Consultant and Radiation Oncologist, paid tribute to Dr. Jayaprakash Madhavan, and Reshmi Aysha, CEO, KIMSHEALTH Cancer Center, CSR & ESG, delivered the welcome address.

