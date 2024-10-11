KIMSHEALTH expands cardiac care with state-of-the-art Electrophysiology Lab equipped with 3D Mapping

VMPL

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 11: KIMSHEALTH Trivandrum launched a state-of-the-art Electrophysiology Lab equipped with cutting-edge 3D mapping technology. Dr. S. Somanath, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), inaugurated the Electrophysiology Lab at a function held at the hospital.

In his inaugural address, Dr. S. Somanath pointed out that the gap between engineering and medicine is narrowing day by day. We are living in a time when machine learning and AI principles are being applied globally in diagnosis and treatment, and data-driven healthcare is going to be one of the important domains in the future, he added. Dr. Somanath lauded the efforts of KIMSHEALTH to make available such technologies accessible to everyoneensuring utmost precision, especially in the Indian context where cost-effective diagnostic systems are essential.

The lab features the 'ENSITE X,' a state-of-the-art 3D omnipolar mapping system. This advanced technology is the first of its kind in Kerala and the third in India, enabling precise identification, mapping, and targeting of abnormal electrical activities in the heart. This breakthrough technology offers a permanent cure for complex and dangerous rhythm abnormalities, such as atrial fibrillation, electrical storm, and ventricular tachycardia, which can lead to sudden death. Cardiac electrophysiology (EP) is a subspecialty of cardiology that focuses on the heart's electrical system and the signals that govern the heartbeat. EP studies help diagnose, treat, and manage arrhythmias. The tests are performed by inserting catheters and wire electrodes that measure electrical activity through blood vessels leading to the heart.

Dr. Ajith Kumar V K, Senior Consultant and Coordinator, Department of Cardiology, welcomed the gathering. Dr. Anees Thajudeen, Senior Consultant, Department of Electrophysiology and Heart Failure Clinic, provided a detailed overview of the state-of-the-art facilities and capabilities of the new unit. In his keynote address, Varun Khanna, Managing Director, Quality Care India Limited, emphasized the importance of advanced electrophysiology services in ensuring quality heartcare. He further delved into the advantages of operating within a healthcare chain to effectively bridge healthcare disparities in a more affordable way. Dr. M. I. Sahadulla, Chairman and Managing Director of KIMSHEALTH, expressed pride in the hospital's commitment to provide top-notch medical care in the country and he stated that they are actively working to achieve more milestones that will benefit the patients. E.M. Najeeb, Co-founder, KIMSHEALTH, proposed the vote of thanks.

The inauguration was followed by a CME program which brought together experts in the field of cardiology and electrophysiology engaging in insightful discussions on the latest advancements and their applications in patient care.

