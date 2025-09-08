Kings Infra and Sri Aqua Seafoods Set 30th September Cutoff for Valuation; Integration aims to Unlock Synergies in Sustainable Aquaculture

VMPL

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 8: Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. and Sri Aqua Seafoods have agreed that September 30, 2025, will serve as the cutoff date for closing balance sheets to finalize the valuation for the acquisition of Sri Aqua Seafoods by Kings Infra.

Even prior to the official closure, both companies have initiated collaboration, accelerating the integration process and creating a strategic roadmap for growth.

Synergy Highlights

* Sustainable Aquaculture Leadership - Kings Infra brings its pioneering role in sustainable aquaculture technologies, advanced farm management systems, and digital platforms like BlueTechOS, which will significantly enhance Sri Aqua's farming base.

* Farm Onboarding & Supply Reliability - Jointly onboarding new farms and enhancing raw material security to ensure a steady supply for global markets.

* Processing & Scale Efficiencies - Leveraging Sri Aqua's integrated seafood processing capabilities alongside Kings Infra's farm-to-fork model to maximize operational efficiency.

* Export Market Access - Sri Aqua's long-term export contracts combined with Kings Infra's consumer-focused healthy protein verticals (Frigo, Bento, KI Global) will unlock new geographies and premium product segments.

* Sustainability & Traceability - SISTA360 traceability protocols and Maritech Eco Parks will enhance compliance, ESG visibility, and consumer trust.

Expected Outcomes

The integration is expected to deliver:

* Revenue Growth through expanded processing and export volumes.

* Margin Expansion driven by scale efficiencies and the digitalization of farm management.

* Stronger Market Position by establishing a global leadership role in sustainable, healthy protein.

* Investor Value Creation resulting from a re-rated financial profile and the involvement of new institutional investors.

Sreeram Inagalla, Managing Partner, Sri Aqua Seafoods, said: "Partnering with Kings Infra marks an exhilarating new chapter for Sri Aqua. By combining our processing and export strengths with Kings' technology-driven aquaculture and global reach, we foresee immense opportunities to scale, innovate, and provide greater value to our international clientele."

Shaji Baby John, Chairman & Managing Director, Kings Infra Ventures Ltd., added: "This integration is not just about scale - it's about technology, sustainability, and global reach. By bringing Kings Infra's digital aquaculture expertise together with Sri Aqua's procurement strength and export contracts, we are setting the stage for rapid growth and long-term value creation."

About Sri Aqua

Sri Aqua is an integrated seafood processor and exporter featuring a developed supply chain and long-term export contracts in aquaculture products and marine fishes, supplying to trusted partners across international markets.

About Kings Infra Ventures Ltd.

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. is a pioneer in sustainable aquaculture, combining advanced farm management systems, cutting-edge digital platforms (BlueTechOS), and integrated supply chains to deliver traceable, eco-friendly healthy protein. With verticals like KI Global, Maritech Eco Parks, SISTA360 traceability, and Frigo & Bento consumer retail, Kings Infra is driving the transformation of the seafood sector into a future-ready, impact-driven blue economy leader.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor