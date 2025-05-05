Kings Infra's Major Foray Into Andhra Pradesh

VMPL

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 5: Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. has signed an agreement for the proposed acquisition of M/s. Sriaqua Seafoods, a merchant exporter based in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The acquisition, which will be executed under a performance-linked structure, marks a key step in expanding Kings Infra's footprint across the global seafood value chain.

Under the agreement, Sriaqua Seafoods will begin operating under the Kings Infra brand from the date of signing. All existing contracts and order books of the firm will be honored under Kings Infra's management. The acquisition is structured as a transfer of business on a going concern basis, with valuation subject to achievement of mutually agreed Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) over the next six months.

The Board of Directors of Kings Infra approved the proposal for takeover of Sriaqua Seafoods at its meeting on 22 April 2025, pursuant to which the Agreement was concluded at Kochi. Both the Companies have mutually agreed to work together from 02nd May, 2025.

Andhra Pradesh stands as a cornerstone of India's aquaculture and seafood export industry, consistently leading in both production and export volumes. In the fiscal year 2023-24, the State contributed around 32% of the seafood exports from India, underscoring its pivotal role in the sector. Visakhapatnam Port emerged as India's top seafood export hub in FY24, handling 3.14 lakh tonnes valued at Rs17,983 crore. The State's aquaculture sector supports approximately 300,000 farmers and has been instrumental in driving India's seafood export growth.

Kings Infra's entry into Andhra Pradesh, particularly Vishakapatnam, marks a significant boost to the Company's export business, under the leadership of one of the seafood industry's best technocrats, Mr. Shaji Baby John, Chairman and Managing Director, Kings Infra.

As part of its global expansion strategy, Kings Infra will also establish a seafood distribution entity in the UAE, with Mr. Sreeram Inagalla, Managing Partner of Sriaqua Seafoods, taking charge as CEO of the international operations. Chairman Mr. Shaji Baby John is optimistic that, with Sreeram's leadership, overall sales will see an upward trend, emphasizing quality and efficiency. Sreeram's innovative mindset is set to foster sustainable growth and ensure long-term success.

This signing ceremony was held at the Kings Infra headquarters in Kochi in the presence of senior leadership from both organizations.

About Kings Infra Ventures Ltd.

Kings Infra is a fully integrated seafood enterprise with operations across aquaculture, seafood processing, international trade, infrastructure development, and domestic retail distribution.

About Sriaqua Seafoods

Sriaqua Seafoods operates across the seafood value chain from aquaculture farms to modern processing and cold storage facilities with a focus on sustainability, quality, and timely global delivery. Visakhapatnam serves as a major harbor and landing center along the entire East Coast. This will enable us to boost the export of a variety of marine and aquaculture products.

