Kingston Celebrates Its 35th Year Anniversary with its New Micro-film

Debut of brand-new micro-film ‘How Long Can a Memory Last’, with channel promotions and social media contests to win

November 15, 2022, India: Taking ahead its legacy of preserving memories, Kingston Technology, a world leader of memory products and technology solutions, today kick-started its 35th Year Anniversary celebrations with the premiere of micro-film How Long Can a Memory Last. The brand-new micro-film pays homage to the lasting impact of memories, that memories not only exist in the past, but can also become the strength for people to move forward in life. The micro-film further highlights the brand’s core philosophy, “Kingston is With You”.

Kingston has always been a frontrunner in bringing people to their everlasting and enduring memories, therefore, to make a significant impact through the campaign, the company has planned various activities, along with the new micro-film.

“Kingston believes that memories are powerful and everlasting, during the past 35 years of enduring journey, we ​are honored to see people cherish and preserve their unforgettable moments using our products and solutions,” Kevin Wu, Sales/Marketing and Business Development Vice President of APAC region, Kingston, said, “Through this new micro-film, we invite everyone to unravel the power of memories with us and embark on the next part of this journey. As the market leader in memory and SSD, Kingston will continue to bring forth products and stories that touch the lives of our consumers.”

Brand New Micro-film Brings Alive the Power of Everlasting Memories

Since 2013, Kingston has used brand films to inspire and communicate with its customers, while exploring the various forms and representations of memory.

In this year’s How Long Can a Memory Last, viewers are invited to delve into the journey of four individuals. The micro-film showcases how memories play an imperative role in connecting a person to the past, building a foundation of one’s creativity, taking them closer to their roots, and in the end giving them wings to build their future. Through the micro-film, Kingston delivers the message that whether it is in the past, present or future, from preserving memories to inspiring people to move ahead for a better future, Kingston is with you.

The planned online and offline activities revolving the company’s 35th anniversary have already started along with the debut of micro-film. Activities include retail channel promotional offers for customers as well as engaging contests on social media, inviting fans to share memories that significantly changed their lives for a chance to win exciting e-shopping vouchers.

Watch the ‘How Long Can a Memory Last’ micro-film here: https://bit.ly/KingstonIsWithYou2022IN

