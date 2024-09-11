Kinjal Laddha, Ayush Patel, and Roshni Chaudhary Join the Ranks of Winners on Day 5

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11: NIFD Global's Virtual Design Carnival 2024 concluded with a spectacular five-day showcase celebrating innovation, creativity, and the rise of India's next generation of fashion and interior design talent, all set to make their mark at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. The five-day event was a whirlwind of creativity, with each day spotlighting exceptional talents from across NIFD Global centres.

Kinjal Laddha & Ayush Patel from NIFD Global Indore emerged as winners in the Fashion Design Category. At the same time, Roshni Chaudhary from NIFD Global Panvel stole the spotlight in the Interior Design category.

On each day of the competition, participants presented their designs to a distinguished panel of judges. The jury for the final day featured some of India's most revered industry professionals, including Priyanka Thaker, Architect & Founder of House of Berserk; Amit Hansraj, Designer & Founder of INCA; Neeraj Gaba, Creative Entrepreneur and Motivational Speaker; and Shefalee Vasudev, Editor-in-Chief of The Voice of Fashion. The esteemed judges on each day didn't just judge the designs but also offered invaluable feedback to every participant, making the competition as much about learning and growth as it was about winning. The event was hosted by Bollywood star Aman Verma, who brought lively energy to the proceedings, making each announcement of the day's winners thrilling.

The Fashion Design winners will have the incredible opportunity to showcase their cutting-edge collections at NIFD Global's 'The Runway' show alongside the biggest names in the industry. On the other hand, the Interior Design winners will play a crucial behind-the-scenes role by designing the sets for Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

Adding further value to the accomplishment, winners will receive significant cash prizes and exclusive mentorship from the industry's best at RISE Worldwide. This mentorship program provides crucial guidance and support, ensuring the winners have the tools and resources to navigate the challenging yet rewarding design world.

Just to let you know, acknowledgement is due to the runners-up who demonstrated exceptional talent and creativity. Mahek Solanki & Zainab Memon from NIFD Global Mumbai Borivali earned the first runners-up title in the Fashion Design category. In contrast, Naina Rajesh Arya from NIFD Global Panvel received the second runner-up honors. Nivrati Chopra from NIFD Global Jodhpur was named the first runner-up in the Interior Design category. Sneha Umradia from NIFD Global Mumbai Borivali secured the second runner-up position.

Additionally, students from Group E NIFD Global Centres nationwide who made notable contributions include Padma Nivasini from Bangalore MG Road; Ruhit Medhi, Arunima Thakuria & Rimki Sinha Patgiri from Guwahati; Tanvi Chodvadiya & Vaidik Nasit from Surat; Tanzila Firoz Shaikh & Sanika Kamthe from Pune Kondhwa; Kanak Godwani from Bhilai; Ekta & Hansurya Kag from Jodhpur.

The winners of Day 5 join the ranks of winners from the past 4 days, including Janvi Malkan, Chetan Mali, Mahendra Choudhary, Janak Tak, Chitrika Rathore & Amatulla Petiwala, in the fashion design category, along with Yash Meena, Shravanee Khot, Krishika Gor, and Ronit Sharma, in the Interior Design category. With Day 5's final results announced, we celebrate the inspiring journey of all winners and the incredible platform they have now earned.

At NIFD Global, students benefit from an exceptional curriculum and the priceless mentorship of industry legends, including fashion icon Manish Malhotra, interior design expert Gauri Khan, creative visionary Twinkle Khanna, and costume design maestro Ashley Rebello.

With the winners now gearing up for Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, their journey in the design world is set to soar. As the dust settles on NIFD Global's Design Carnival 2024, one thing is sure: the future of India's design industry looks bright, with the next generation of fashion and interior designers ready to take centre stage and redefine the boundaries of creativity.

With a network of campuses across India, NIFD Global empowers students to pursue their creative passions. It offers many opportunities through its School of Design, School of Management, and School of Beauty. To explore more, visit www.nifdglobal.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor