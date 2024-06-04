Kirti Singh X IBAEUTY: A Dynamic Duo Redefining The Realm Of Mindful Beauty

New Delhi (India), June 4: IBAEUTY, a visionary beauty brand committed to revolutionizing the beauty industry with mindful makeup formulations, proudly announces its collaboration with acclaimed influencer Kirti Singh. With a shared passion for clean makeup formulations intervened with responsible skincare, this partnership heralds a new era of authenticity and integrity in the beauty landscape.

Kirti Singh, known for her discerning taste and unwavering commitment to promoting brands that align with her values, has found a kindred spirit in IBAEUTY. Renowned for her international acclaim yet deeply rooted in her love for promoting Indian brands, Kirti’s journey with IBAEUTY is a testament to her belief in brands that prioritize efficacy and sustainability.

“IBAEUTY is a hidden gem that I’ve stumbled upon, and it has quickly become a staple in my makeup routine,” shares Kirti Singh. “Their commitment to minimalism and clean beauty resonates deeply with me, and I believe they are at the forefront of emerging beauty trends. With a focus on quality over quantity, IBAEUTY has the potential to shape the future of the beauty industry.”

Kirti Singh’s endorsement of IBAEUTY’s Viral Tintsome Massaging Serum has sent ripples through the beauty community, as she believes in minimal beauty. Infused with simplicity, this serum embodies Kirti’s belief that heavy layers of makeup are unnecessary to achieve a radiant natural look. With its lightweight formula and skin-friendly ingredients, it not only enhances one’s natural beauty but also nurtures the skin underneath. Kirti’s community resonated with this philosophy, resulting in the serum quickly selling out across platforms.

Additionally, Kirti introduced IBAEUTY’s latest creation – Gulabo, a buildable blush specifically tailored for brown skin tones. Intrigued by its unique formulation, Kirti saw Gulabo as more than just makeup; it was a nourishing treat for the skin. By championing this revolutionary shade of blush, Kirti aims to redefine beauty standards and promote inclusivity within the industry. With her stamp of approval, Gulabo represents a new era of beauty products that prioritize both aesthetics and skincare, inviting individuals of all backgrounds to embrace their natural beauty with confidence.

IBAEUTY’s dedication to integrity and empowerment aligns seamlessly with Kirti’s ethos. Her endorsement of IBAEUTY’s products stems not only from personal experience but also from a desire to empower her followers to make informed choices about their beauty routines. With a small yet carefully curated product line, also Kirti's audience has shown immense love towards IBAEUTY's products and has shown incredible results.

IBAEUTY focuses on creating quality formulations that prioritizes the well-being of both the individual's skin and the environment by creating eco-friendly packaging and responsibly sourced ingredients. By sourcing ingredients ethically and producing in small batches, the brand ensures that each product is crafted with the utmost care and attention to detail.

“Our collaboration with Kirti Singh marks an exciting milestone for IBAEUTY,” says the brand’s spokesperson. “Kirti’s discerning eye for quality and her dedication to promoting brands that are here to truly make a difference perfectly aligns with our mission. Together, we aim to redefine beauty standards and empower individuals to embrace their natural beauty.”

In a beauty industry often plagued by fast trends and mass production, Kirti Singh and IBAEUTY stand out as champions of authenticity and conscious consumerism. By prioritizing quality over quantity and advocating for responsible skincare practices, they inspire others to make informed choices that prioritize their well-being.

As Kirti Singh continues to champion IBAEUTY and its commitment to clean beauty, she invites her audience to join her on this transformative journey. Together, they are redefining beauty standards and paving the way for a more conscious and empowered approach to skincare.

About IBAEUTY :-

IBAEUTY’s dedication to inclusivity goes beyond product innovation, shaping the brand’s ethos and identity. By championing diversity and embracing beauty in all its forms, IBAEUTY emerges as a beacon of empowerment and self-expression. With Kirti Singh leading the charge towards responsible and innovative brands, IBAEUTY stands at the forefront of a beauty revolution, where quality, authenticity, and inclusivity reign supreme.

For more information, visit https://ibaeuty.com/pages/about-us

Follow IBAEUTY on [@i.baeuty] for updates and beauty inspiration.

