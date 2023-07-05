Kishore Kumar Yedam, Global CEO of Federal Soft Systems receives International Business Leadership Award 2023 from Indian Achiever's Forum

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], July 5: Federal Soft Systems Inc. is a leading Global IT company focused on digital transformation and specializes in offering a wide range of IT products and services. With strong expertise in IT, AI, and ML, they offer innovative solutions including Secure Application Development, Maintenance Support, Planning & Project Management, IT Project Development & Delivery, Testing Services, Custom Application Development, Talent Acquisition, and Cloud Solutions to diverse business verticals. Operating through their seven esteemed branches in the U.S.A, India, and Canada, they are dedicated to delivering exceptional results and value to their clients across the globe.

Federal Soft Systems is proud to announce that its esteemed Global CEO, Kishore Kumar Yedam, has been presented with the prestigious International Business Leadership Award 2023 by the renowned Indian Achiever's Forum. This esteemed recognition is a testament to Yedam's exceptional leadership, remarkable achievements, and outstanding contributions to the global business community.

Kishore Kumar Yedam, Global CEO of Federal Soft Systems is a highly accomplished leader with 24+ years of professional experience managing Startups and Large-Scale projects, identifying new business opportunities, assessing risks, monitoring industry trends, and staying up to date with new developments, and delivering exceptional results.

Kishore Kumar Yedam asserts, as I look back on my journey to this milestone, I'm determined to keep working towards the betterment of business and society. I am deeply honoured to receive the International Business Leadership Award from the Indian Achiever's Forum," adds Kishore Kumar Yedam. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team at Federal Soft Systems. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together, and I remain committed to driving innovation, fostering partnerships, and making a positive impact on businesses globally."

Under Yedam's astute leadership & guidance, Federal Soft Systems has consistently delivered innovative technology solutions, empowering businesses worldwide to enhance their operational efficiency, drive digital transformation, and achieve sustainable growth. His strategic initiatives have not only propelled the company's global expansion but also fostered a culture of innovation and inclusivity within the organization.

His vision is to continually upgrade, and "Generate Value Through People", and he believes "Development is about transforming people's lives, not just economies". As the Global CEO of Federal Soft Systems Inc., he heads the organization's growth and contributes towards enhancing opportunities for innovation and development.

