KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery Launches its 2nd Exclusive Showroom in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India] October 17: KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its 2nd exclusive showroom in Gwalior located atDaulat Ganj. This marks KISNA's 6th exclusive showroom in the state and 47th nationwide. The inauguration was graced by Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & M.D, Hari Krishna Group, and Mr. Parag Shah, Director, KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery.

To celebrate the grand opening, KISNA is offering up to 100% off on diamond jewellery making charges. Building the excitement, KISNA's #Abki_Baar_Aapke_Liye_Shop & Win a Car campaign offers consumers a chance to win from over 100 cars. Participate by purchasing diamond, platinum, or solitaire jewellery worth ₹20,000 or more, or gold jewellery worth ₹50,000.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & M.D, Hari Krishna Group, stated “Our exclusive showroom in Gwalior opens just in time for Diwali, offering an exciting range of festive collections and exclusive offers for the season. This expansion aligns with our vision of ‘Har Ghar KISNA,' where we aim to be India's fastest-growing jewellery brand, making every woman's dream of owning diamond jewellery come true.''

Mr. Parag Shah, Director, KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery, said, ‘‘As we open our 47th exclusive showroom in India and 2nd in Gwalior, we are excited to offer the city an unparalleled shopping experience. Our new festive collection captures the essence of celebration and tradition, and we look forward to being a part of our consumers' special moments during this Diwali season.”

Mr. Sanchit Agrawal, Franchise Partner, KISNA, said, ‘'We are delighted to partner with KISNA and introduce the city to KISNA’s exquisite diamond and gold jewellery collections, just in time for Diwali. With a variety of stunning designs and special festive offers, we aim to make this season even more memorable for our consumers”

In line with KISNA’s commitment to giving back to the community, KISNA organized a tree plantation drive as part of the launch event. Additionally, KISNA also hosted a food distribution drive for the underprivileged.

About KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery

Launched in 2005, KISNA is the flagship diamond jewellery brand from the Hari Krishna Group. KISNA has established an extensive distribution network, reaching over 3,000+ shop-in-shop outlets across 28 states in India. The brand has over 47 exclusive showrooms across India. With an ethical sourcing of diamonds from mines to market, KISNA has an unmatched portfolio of 10,000+ unique designs. KISNA offers a wide range of Rings, Earrings, Pendants, Mangalsutra, Necklaces, Bangles, Bracelets, and Nose Pins in 14KT & 18KT gold which are 100% IGI Certified and BIS Hallmarked. The company also provides 90% Buyback & 95% Exchange on diamond jewellery including making charge.

KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery's online platform is a curated space where elegance meets convenience. As your trusted online brand, we offer a seamless shopping experience, featuring latest diamond and gold jewellery designs. Explore timeless sophistication with KISNA, your ultimate destination for authentic and stylish pieces on www.kisna.com

