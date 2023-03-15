K.K. Overseas receives order from Singapore based food product company worth USD 2 million

New Delhi [India], March 15 (/PNN): Haryana-based leading rice manufacturing company, K.K. Overseas Private Limited has received an order from an acclaimed Singapore-based food product importing company. The importing company, Salman Trading PTE Limited has placed an order worth USD 2 million with K.K. Overseas. This deal will certainly serve highly profitable for the company. It will open new doors for the company to achieve inevitable success across Southeast Asia in the days ahead.

The company's founder, Rajiv Chugh comments, "We are very happy with this new milestone the company has achieved. In the past two years, we have reduced our debt by 45 percent and this order will enable us to reduce it further. Also, I am very excited as the company enters Southeast Asia."

K.K. Overseas specializes in the highest quality rice production in India. With every order, K.K. Overseas strives to exceed customer expectations through premium quality, competitive pricing, and fast delivery options. The Indian rice manufacturer is committed to the best quality rice production. The new order by Singapore's food importing company, Salman Trading PTE Limited will allow K.K. Overseas to garner acclaim at every level in Southeast Asia and more foreign countries.

Sirajudeen Abuthahir, the founder of Salman Trading PTE. Ltd. commented, "We have been working with Rajiv Ji for a few years now. We gave them a trial order in the middle of 2020 and he and his team fulfilled that order when many suppliers couldn't. Since then we increase the quantity consistently and through their support, we could expand our business as well. Looking forward, we hope to continue the growth trend set by K.K. Overseas."

With a mission to deliver the highest quality rice products, K.K. Overseas excels as the pioneer rice manufacturing company in India. In order to remain at the top of the industry, the company is committed to continual improvement and use of the latest tech machinery, as well as the provision of a safe workplace environment for all its employees.

"K.K. Overseas sincerely hopes to be your partner for worldwide business. Our vision is to expand our company's economic growth with links to the globe. Each order we fulfill is aimed to meet the client's requirements. We provide premium quality rice products at a competitive price, which sets us apart from our competition," shares the founder, Rajiv Chugh.

K.K. Overseas is certainly growing its clientele overseas which is a big boost to the make-in-India initiative and Indian rice.

This story is provided by PNN. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/PNN)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor