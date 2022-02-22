KloudPLM launches industry's most comprehensive product lifecycle management platform

announces the launch of its Cloud-First, PLM platform built on Salesforce.com, that allows organizations to streamline and automate their entire product development cycle.

KloudPLM is the industry's most modern, SaaS, Cloud First PLM, and a generation ahead of older, legacy PLM solutions. KloudPLM has the following unique differentiators:

-Cloud First - KloudPLM was built on the industry's #1 Cloud Platform, Salesforce. This has been trusted by over 150,000 customers globally and gives our customers infinite flexibility, scalability, reliability and security

-Modular - Customers can start with one module and adopt other modules as your business expands, broadens

-Digital, Agile - KloudPLM fully is a critical enabler for your Agile, Digital Transformation strategies

-Configurable - KloudPLM has pre-configured templates that can be further configured to meet your business process and goals

-Rich Analytics - KloudPLM provides comprehensive Reports, Dashboard, and KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) for you to manage your business pro-actively

-Secure - Salesforce platform has been trusted by leading Fortune 500 companies, Governments, Defense Departments globally and meets the highest security standards (like SOC2, GDPR, CCPA)

-Cost-Effective - Unlike proprietary, legacy products that involve expensive hardware, software, and professional services, KloudPLM is remarkably simple to install, use and manage "We are thrilled to team with Salesforce to deliver one of the most comprehensive Product Lifecycle Management solutions that combine Discrete, Process Manufacturing; Rich Analytics; Customer/Supplier Collaboration; Quality Management and Compliance. KloudPLM offers a fantastic solution that helps you to create the products of tomorrow," Siddhartha Sudhir, Head, KloudPLM.

One can review a 2 minute on KloudPLM.

"The product lifecycle management (PLM) software market was valued at USD 21.71 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 32.42 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.92 per cent during the forecast period of 2021 - 2026. The demand for robust data analytics software platforms in the industry is increasing. These trends have been augmented by the increasing adoption of IoT across the manufacturing industry," . KloudPLM provides a Single, Secure Solution to Connect People, Systems, and Processes to help Organizations deliver Product Success. Achieve Speed, Security, and Flexibility through the entire Value Chain with KloudPLM

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor