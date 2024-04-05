Kolkata: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port registers record cargo handling in 2023-24

New Delhi [India], April 5 : In its 154-year history, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata including Kolkata Dock System (KDS) and Haldia Dock Complex (HDC), achieved a milestone in the just-concluded financial year 2023-24 by handling 66.4 million tonnes of cargo.

It marked a 1.11 per cent increase from the previous record of 65.66 million tonnes moved in 2022-23, as per an official release by the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Chairman Rathendra Raman attributed this throughput to a series of strategic initiatives implemented by the port to enhance productivity, safety measures, business development, and overall capacity utilisation.

Highlighting its contribution, Raman noted that the complex handled 49.54 million tonne in 2023-24, marking its highest cargo volume ever since its inception and surpassing the previous record of 48.608 million tonne in 2022-23, representing an increase of 1.91 per cent.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Dock System managed 16.856 million tonne of cargo in 2023-24 compared to 17.052 million tonne in 2022-23.

The Chairperson emphasised the port's robust financial performance in 2023-24, achieving a net surplus of Rs 501.73 crores as well, a significant 65 per cent growth over the previous year's net surplus of Rs 304.07 crores, marking a remarkable accomplishment.

Haldia Dock Complex registered growth in respect of POL (Product), Other Liquid, Vegetable Oil, Iron Ore, Other Coal Coke, Finished Fertilizer, Container TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent), while Kolkata Dock System registered growth in respect of finished fertilizer, timber, other coal / coke, pulses and peas, container (both TEUs and tonnage) during 2023-24 vis-a-vis 2022-23.

