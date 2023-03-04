Kolkata Thunderbolts partners up with Sakhiya Skin Clinic

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 4: Kolkata Thunderbolts, a franchise of the Prime Volleyball League and the champions for two years in a row, have roped in India’s No. 1 skin clinic chain, Sakhiya Skin Clinic, as their associate partners. The clinic has 26 branches all over India and has treated over 5 lakhs+ patients and 3 lakhs+ laser hair removal procedures done. These clinics are designed with world-class infrastructure and equipped with the latest technology to help provide their patients with a large range of cosmetic and dermatology treatments.

Speaking about the association with the Kolkata Thunderbolts, Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya, owner and founder of Sakhiya Skin Clinic, said, “Sports has always been an integral part of society, and we at Sakhiya Skin Clinic take fitness as an imperative element for human beings in order to achieve and maintain the quality and health of the skin. With this, we took the opportunity to associate ourselves with the Kolkata Thunderbolts franchise because of the reputed ownership group behind the Prime Volleyball League franchise. We believe our association with the franchise will help both companies meet their goals and targets for the upcoming years.”

“The partnership will not only be advantageous for players on the court but will also be helpful in spreading the reach of the franchise and the sport across the city and even across the state of West Bengal. Moreover, this association shall strengthen the ties and bring both ends of the country, i.e., the east and west coasts, closer to each other,” he added.

Mr. Pawan Kumar Patodia, chairman and co-owner of the Kolkata Thunderbolts, also spoke about the partnership. He said, “We want to bring the best brands along with us. As volleyball is growing and is constantly elevating its presence in India, we are proud to be a part of this sporting revolution and hope this partnership will continue for many years to come.”

The final is scheduled to be held on the 5th of March 2023, The league is broadcast across the Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV in India.

