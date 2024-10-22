Kolkata's Jagriti Dham Partners with St. Xavier's College Alumni Association to Promote Healthy Ageing

ATK

New Delhi [India], October 22: Kolkata-based Jagriti Dham (www.jagritidham.com), a luxurious eldercare living facility, has partnered with the St. Xavier's College (Calcutta) Alumni Association (SXCCAA) and its South Zone chapter, one of the largest alumni associations of the country, to promote healthy ageing and well-being among its alumni, their parents, and family members. This groundbreaking collaboration was showcased at the 'Looking Beyond V 2024' event held in Bengaluru.

At the heart of this partnership is the shared vision of advancing the health and well-being of the elderly, an area of growing concern as India's elderly population continues to rise. According to Aninda Das, Vice President Marketing of Infinity, "India's current elderly population stands at 153 million people aged 60 and above, which constitutes 10.5% of the population. By 2050, the elderly population is expected to reach 347 million people, representing 20.8% of the population."

This demographic shift underscores the urgent need to focus on health systems, labour and financial markets, social protection, and education. Jagriti Dham and SXCCAA's collaborative efforts are aligned with these societal needs, aiming to create a supportive retirement community for ageing gracefully and healthily.

Jagriti Dham's facilities are designed to offer the highest standard of care for the elderly. With sustainable architecture, luxurious and well-furnished rooms, open green spaces, and an in-house theatre, it combines comfort with a sense of community. The eldercare home also boasts a conference hall, games rooms, yoga rooms, and other wellness-focused amenities that support both independent and assisted senior living facilities in Kolkata.

Additionally, Jagriti Dham offers a state-of-the-art Ayurvedic centre, Jivagram, in Kolkata, which focuses on providing personalised care rooted in traditional Ayurvedic wisdom. With tailored treatments and therapies, Jivagram ensures a holistic approach to wellness, addressing both physical and mental health needs of the elderly.

The 'Looking Beyond V 2024' event brings together the SXCCAA alumni community across India to nurture a sense of belonging, provide a platform for networking, and discuss various philanthropic initiatives impacting the larger society. SXCCAA's alumni community has long been at the forefront of social initiatives, and this collaboration with Jagriti Dham strengthens their commitment to supporting not only the alma mater but also society at large.

The national alumni meet was organised by St. Xavier's College (Calcutta) Alumni Association (SXCCAA) South Zone Chapter on 18th-19th October 2024 at Grand Sheraton Whitefield, Bengaluru. The event was graced by Santosh S Lad, Honourable Minister, Dept. of Labour, Government of Karnataka, Dr. Syed MH Kirmani, Former Indian Cricketer, Padma Shri Kavita Krishnamurthy, Rev. Fr. (Dr.) Dominic Savio, SJ, Principal of St. Xavier's College (Autonomous), Kolkata and the President of St. Xavier's College (Calcutta) Alumni Association, Rev. Fr. (Dr.) Victor Lobo SJ, Vice Chancellor St. Joshep's University Bangalore, Rev. Fr. Jeyaraj Veluswamy, SJ. Rector, St. Xavier's College, (Autonomous), Kolkata - Vice President, Charu Sharma, Director, Indian Pro Kabaddi League, Gautam Bhattacharya, Indian journalist and author, Atri Bhattacharya, IAS, Additional CS, Govt. of W.B., Firdausul Hasan, Hon. Secretary, SXCCAA, Rudra Shankar Roy, SXCCAA, South Zone Chapter Coordinator, Umesh Goenka, Convenor, Looking Beyond V.

