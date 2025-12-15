Kongsi Tea Bar Expands Its Presence with Grand Launch Inside Holiday Inn Racecourse Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 15 : Kongsi Tea Bar, Thailands most loved and Bangalores favourite bubble tea brand, marked a significant milestone in its India journey with the grand launch of its latest outlet inside Holiday Inn Racecourse Bengaluru. Located on Level 4 alongside Cafe G, this opening represents the brand's entry into a new vertical within the premium hospitality segment. The launch, held on 12 December, reflects the brands evolving presence and growing influence across the Indian market. reflecting its evolving presence in the Indian market.

The collaboration with Holiday Inn, a property managed by the global hospitality major the IHG group, highlights the growing emphasis international hotels are placing on curated beverage experiences. The decision to bring Kongsi Tea Bar into the property underscores the brand's strong consumer appeal and its reputation for serving authentic, high quality Thai bubble tea. For Kongsi Tea Bar, this partnership serves as a meaningful validation of its consistency, product integrity and growing influence among Indian consumers.

Founded in Phuket, Thailand, Kongsi Tea Bar has become an internationally recognised name with more than one hundred and fifty outlets across Thailand. Since its entry into India, the brand has established a strong following for its commitment to fresh brewing standards, real tea leaves, traditional Thai preparation methods and premium imported ingredients. Along with its signature Thai bubble teas, the brand offers a comprehensive menu that includes Non caffeinated Bubble Teas for children, Coffee Bobas, a wide range of Matcha beverages, Fruity Bubble Teas and its Coconut Series smoothies. Kongsi Tea Bar is also known for continuously innovating its menu based on customer demand and emerging flavour trends.

Kongsi Tea Bar's India journey is being spearheaded by Pulipati Enterprises Private Limited, which holds the exclusive brand rights for the Indian market. Founded by Deepak Pulipati, the entity oversees the brand's end to end presence in India, spanning strategy, market development, marketing, supply chain management, partnerships and overall brand stewardship. This integrated approach has played a key role in strengthening Kongsi Tea Bar's positioning and scaling its presence across major Indian cities.

The grand launch event was attended by the global management of Kongsi Tea Bar, who travelled from Thailand to celebrate the occasion with the Indian team. Their presence reflected the significance of this collaboration and reinforced the brand's long term commitment to India. Adding further prominence to the event, the Brigade Group Chairman and Managing Director, M R Jaishankar, also graced the launch. Since the Holiday Inn Racecourse Bengaluru building is owned by Brigade Group, his presence served as an important endorsement of the partnership. Delegates from the IHG group were also in attendance, marking the moment as a noteworthy convergence of global hospitality and international beverage expertise.

Representatives from Holiday Inn Racecourse Bengaluru expressed enthusiasm about the addition of Kongsi Tea Bar, noting that the brand aligns with their ongoing efforts to enhance guest experience through globally relevant and contemporary food and beverage concepts. The partnership is expected to offer both hotel guests and Bengaluru residents a premium and culturally rich beverage experience.

The new outlet features a warm and modern ambience that blends seamlessly with Cafe G's setting. Guests can now enjoy the brand's diverse range of bubble teas and specialty beverages, each prepared fresh and crafted to highlight the authentic flavours for which Kongsi Tea Bar is known.

With multiple outlets already operating in Bengaluru and Surat, the brand continues to expand its footprint across India. The launch at Holiday Inn Racecourse Bengaluru marks an important advancement in its strategic growth, positioning Kongsi Tea Bar within high traffic hospitality environments and introducing authentic Thai bubble tea to newer audiences.

As the brand continues its journey, this collaboration stands as a strong example of cross cultural alignment and evolving consumer preferences. With its global foundation and expanding presence in India, Kongsi Tea Bar is poised to achieve several more milestones in the years ahead.

