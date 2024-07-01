Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Certified as a Great Place to Work in 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 1: Konica Minolta, a global leader in innovative print technologies, is proud to announce its glorious certification as a Great Place to Work® for 2024. This prestigious award recognises Konica Minolta India's stature as a pioneer that prioritises not just innovation and success, but also the people who drive it.

The Great Place to Work® certification is based on a rigorous assessment of employee experience, including anonymous employee surveys measuring trust, credibility, respect, fairness, camaraderie, and pride. Konica Minolta India performed prominently in these areas, evident from its programs and initiatives that support professional growth, work-life balance, and overall well-being.

These initiatives range from DEIB initiatives to organized company environmental drives to bolster Konica Minolta's founding values of succeeding with sustainability. Emanating as a Great Place to Work across these standards signals Konica Minolta's position as an incubator of talent, which in turn, has contributed to our consistent leadership position in the production printer market for the past 14 years.

Commenting on the accolade, Katsuhisa Asari, Managing Director, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India said, "Earning Great Place to Work® certification validates our belief that fostering a culture of trust, respect, and empowerment fuels innovation and success. We are dedicated to investing in our employees' well-being and development, as their acceleration is fundamental to Konica Minolta India's growth. By blending its commitment to growth with employee well-being and development, Konica Minolta India has established itself as a true pioneer in the Indian market."

Additionally, Susmita Dutta, Chief Human Capital Officer, said, "Building a best-in-class employee experience through innovative HR practices has played a significant role in fostering trust, respect, and a sense of belonging at Konica Minolta Business Solutions India. Earning Great Place to Work® certification in 2024 further validates our approach and highlights the dedication of our people. We will continue to invest in programs that support professional development, work-life balance, and overall well-being, ensuring our employees are empowered to do their best work and drive our continued success."

This Great Place to Work® certification marks a significant milestone for Konica Minolta India. Konica Minolta is committed to continuous improvement and fostering an even stronger work environment that fuels further innovation and growth in the years to come. Konica Minolta India welcomes talented individuals who are passionate about innovation and seeking a rewarding career in a thriving, people-centric environment.

