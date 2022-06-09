Konnect Insights joins MarTech Trends Panel at ET Marketing and CX Leaders' Summit 2022

, India's leading Omnichannel Customer Experience Management Platform, was a part of the 3rd edition of that concluded on June 7th 2022 and focused on remodeling the marketer of the future.

During the summit, industry-leading experts discussed the challenges that brands face in the post-pandemic world. Sameer Narkar, Founder & CEO, Konnect Insights, led an individual session on 'Why unifying marketing and customer experience is important in this day and age and how can brands achieve it.'

"We have been increasingly receiving feedback from our customers that social listening has helped them go beyond digital media to reach and respond to customers effectively and in real time while providing learnings that positively impact service and sales targets," said Sameer Narkar, Founder & CEO, Konnect Insights.

In addition, Sameer also joined the panel discussion on 'Marketing strategies to increase customer loyalty: Changes in thinking and use of MarTech' that encompassed current trends and challenges faced by marketers and the latest technologies that they can benefit from.

Commenting on his empanelment Sameer said, "I was happy to be a part of a panel at Marketing and CX Leaders' Summit 2022 and reiterate how technology is becoming a business-critical enabler for CMOs to understand customer requirements effectively through unified view. I see unified platforms as brilliant solutions that will increasingly empower brands and ensure valuable outcomes!"

Konnect Insights is an Omnichannel Customer Experience Management Suite that has enabled over 650 of its customers to unify their marketing and customer experience, remove silos and facilitate better collaboration between teams that enables brand to be truly customer centric.

Prudence Analytics and Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Founded in 2012, Prudence Analytics and Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is a leading SaaS product company. Its flagship product Konnect Insights is a unified omnichannel customer experience management suite - a single platform that brands need. It offers Social Listening, Online Reputation Management, Social CRM, Social Analytics, Publishing, Surveys, BI Tools, Crisis Management, and integrates with over 3000 apps, all of which help brands make their customers happier.

