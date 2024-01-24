Kopiko Candy Launches Exciting 'Kopiko Chaba' Campaign, Featuring Cricket Legend MS Dhoni

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 24: Kopiko, the World's No. 1 Coffee Candy, has unveiled its highly anticipated TV commercial as part of the 'Kopiko Chaba' campaign. This marks a significant milestone just a month after the official announcement of MS Dhoni as the brand ambassador of Kopiko.

Sharing his excitement, MS Dhoni remarked, "I am genuinely thrilled for the launch of the 'Kopiko Chaba' campaign. This campaign not only celebrates the authentic coffee taste for which Kopiko is known around the world but also the delight that it brings into our lives."

Sonal Dabral, founder of Tribha and the creative mind behind the film, shared, "The 'Kopiko Chaba' campaign promises to showcase humour, drama and the refreshing transformation Kopiko brings in every bite, with MSD starring in never seen before avatars."

Achyut Kasireddy, Managing Director of Mayora India, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "We're elated to unveil this extraordinary creative featuring MS Dhoni. This film is a pure celebration of Kopiko's originality, which gives it a unique taste. Our collaboration with MS Dhoni underscores the values of leadership, authenticity, and delight, which are common between him and Kopiko. We are excited to present a campaign that resonates with our audience, offering an unparalleled blend of taste and joy."

This TV creative is scheduled to premiere on 23rd January 2024, creating ripples across all major television channels nationwide. In addition to TV broadcast, the film will be extensively promoted across various social media platforms and OTT channels, ensuring widespread visibility. Apart from media, Kopiko will also roll out the 'Captain Cool' edition packs in the market showcasing MS Dhoni's on-screen avatars in the Kopiko Chaba campaign. Consumers can scan the QR code on the pack and enjoy the film along with delicious Kopiko.

Watch the film here- youtu.be/L77lRPQuyGg.

Kopiko is the world's No. 1 real coffee candy, distributed in more than 100 countries. Kopiko's global journey started more than 40 years ago when Mayora created this innovative coffee replacement candy in Indonesia, and since then, Kopiko has been widely consumed around the world. It is also the first candy that has been carried by NASA astronauts to space. It was launched in India about 15 years ago and quickly became India's No. 1 coffee candy.

Mayora India, a rapidly growing FMCG company, is part of the MAYORA Group headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Its FMCG portfolio in India includes Kopiko in the Confectionery category; Malkist and Coffee Joy in Biscuits; Choki-Choki, GoChoco, and Beng Beng in Chocolates; and Cafe Blend in the Beverages category.

