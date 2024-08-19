Kore Digital Reports Strong Performance, Total Income Grew over 11x YoY

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19: Kore Digital Limited, (NSE Code - KDL) one of the leading telecommunication infrastructure developments and related allied services provider, has announced its Unaudited Financial Result for Q1 FY25.

Key Financial Highlights:

Q1 FY25 (YoY Growth)

- Total Income of Rs 50.77 Cr, YoY growth of 1031.50%

- EBITDA of Rs 7.46 Cr, YoY growth of 635.10%

- PAT of Rs 5.30 Cr, YoY growth of 685.12%

- Diluted EPS of Rs 13.21, YoY growth of 550.74%

Q1 FY25 (QoQ Growth)

- Total Income of Rs 50.77 Cr, QoQ growth of 40.58%

- EBITDA of Rs 7.46 Cr, QoQ growth of 2.49%

- PAT of Rs 5.30 Cr, QoQ growth of 18.03%

- Diluted EPS of Rs 13.21

Commenting on the performance Ravindra Navinchandra Doshi, Managing Director of Kore Digital Limited said, "We are thrilled to report a robust start to FY25, marked by exceptional financial growth and key operational achievements. Our total income surged by an impressive 1031.50% YoY, reflecting the strong demand for our telecommunication infrastructure services. Equally noteworthy is the 685.12% growth in our Profit After Tax, underscoring our effective cost management and operational efficiency.

This quarter, we secured a significant new work order from NavayugaEngineering Company Limited, and we have commenced the crucial Optic Fiber duct laying project on the Mumbai Nagpur Expressway. This project not only reinforces our position as a leader in telecom infrastructure but also plays a vital role in enhancing fiber connectivity across one of India's key expressways, laying the groundwork for advanced communication corridors.

Looking ahead, we are on a strong growth trajectory with a project pipeline worth Rs 400 Cr for 2024-2025. Our focus will be on transformative projects like the Samruddhi and Mumbai Metro lines, which are set to further expand our footprint and open up new avenues of growth.

Our unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier infrastructure solutions continues to drive our success. As we advance, we are confident in our ability to achieve substantial milestones and deliver long-term value to our stakeholders."

Operational Highlights for Q1 FY25

- Received new work order from Navayuga Engineering Company Limited (NECL).

- Commenced work of Optic Fiber duct laying on the Mumbai Nagpur Express Way on 27th June 2024.

