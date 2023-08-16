Kore Mobile - India’s Fastest Growing Mobile Retail Chain, Partners with Cricket Ireland

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 16: Kore Mobile (NSE:KORE), India’s fastest-growing Mobile retail chain announced today that they will be the Official Sponsors of the Ireland Cricket Team for the upcoming series against India. The sponsorship will see Kore Mobile’s brand presence on the leading arm of the Irish team jersey as well as visibility across social media and on-ground branding.

Kore Mobile, which has over 170 stores spread across Gujarat and UP are looking to expand their brand visibility as they aim for a rapid expansion of self-owned and franchise outlets across the country’s capital and other northern states in the next 12 months. Speaking on their association with Ireland Cricket, Kamlesh Thakkar, Chairman & Managing Director, Kore Mobile said, “We are very excited to extend our support to Cricket Ireland through this sponsorship. Ireland has grown from strength to strength on the field and we feel that their journey resonates with Kore’s growth over the last few years, we look forward to a long and fruitful association with the team. This partnership will help us reach out to our wide customer base of smart phone users who are cricket lovers across the country.”

Kore Mobile is also scheduled to launch 5 new outlets to coincide with the start of the series across Delhi in locations such as Najafgarh, Sagarpur Chhawala, Jail Road and Narayana. Kore joins an illustrious list of Indian brands such as Amul who have chosen to sponsor the Ireland cricket team, inspired by their remarkable performances over the last few years especially at ICC events.

India will travel to Ireland for a 3 match T20I series kicking off on the 18th of August, which is likely to be keenly watched as it marks the comeback of Jasprith Bumrah who will be leading the side, the Indian squad will also have the likes of Sanju Samson, Prasidh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sunder all of whom will be hoping for a good showing in the lead up to the ODI World Cup.

All the matches will be played at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground, and India are likely to face stiff competition from the Men in Green, who under Paul Stirling’s captaincy have recently qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup in 2024 and will be keen to prove their mettle.

