Korea to promote economic cooperation with Madhya Pradesh in multiple sectors, push CSR activities

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 23: A Korean mission, called Team Korea, comprised of representatives of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), Korean International Trade Association (KITA), Korea SMEs and Startups Agency (KOSME), Korea Institute for International Economy Policy (KIEP), Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO), and Invest India Korea Plus visited Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh to meet Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, Minister-in-Charge of Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Navneet Mohan Kothari, Managing Director of MPIDC, and state government officials on June 22nd, 2023.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea, in collaboration with KOTRA, MPIDC, and CII as industry partners, hosted the 2023 Korea-India CSR-Economic Cooperation Seminar in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The primary objective of this event was to foster mutual economic cooperation between the state of Madhya Pradesh and Korea. It was a significant milestone as it commemorated the Golden Jubilee, marking 50 years of the bilateral relationship between India and Korea.

This visit is also a result of the continued relationship and dialogue between Korea and Madhya Pradesh. In December last year, Principal Secretary Manish Singh visited the Korean embassy. He invited the Korean delegation to participate in the 'Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit' held in Indore in January this year.

KOTRA, the Commercial Section of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, plans to share the attractive features of Madhya Pradesh with Korean companies in India and Korea. "We look forward to witnessing Madhya Pradesh become the most developed and dynamic state of India. My delegation will actively promote what we see, hear, and feel during our two-day visit," said Kwang Seok Yang, the Commercial Attache at the Korean Embassy, in New Delhi.

"Madhya Pradesh has great potential to become India's logistics hub. So far, the MP's economy relies heavily on agriculture. But the state government is now focusing on logistics, textiles, aviation, chemicals, tourism etc," Kwang Seok Yang added.

In a corporate social responsibility initiative, Team Korea's partners - namely the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, KITA, and KOSME donated some Korean products, including cups, socks, tooth brush for kids.

Atomy India, the Indian subsidiary of a Korean company also donated 300 sets of toothbrushes and toothpastes for the underprivileged community in Bhopal on this occasion.

