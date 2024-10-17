Korea Tourism Organization India Brings Back the Korea Festival 2024 from October 18-20

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 17: The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) India operating under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism (MCST) of South Korea is delighted to announce the Korea Travel Fiesta 2024, set to enchant Indian consumers on October 19 & 20, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM at DLF Avenue, Saket, New Delhi.

Since its inception in 2017, the Korea Festival, organized by KTO India, has become a cherished tradition, drawing an ever-growing number of visitors each year. Embodying the spirit of the K-Wave and delivering a vibrant platform for cultural exchange and festivity, the Korea Travel Fiesta 2024 promises to take Indian audiences on a captivating journey into the wonders of South Korea.

Beyond the cultural festivities, the Korea Tourism Roadshow 2024 will offer significant networking opportunities to its business partners on 18th October in a B2B event at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, located in Dwarka Sector 25, New Delhi. KTO will host a Travel Mart from 3 PM to 7 PM featuring delegation from Korea, including K-Beauty brand Jenny House, the JUMP performance team, more than 10 destination management companies, along with airline partners, including Korean Air and Air India. This event provides a befitting platform for the Indian travel agents to engage with the participants from Korea and India to explore South Korea's travel destination offerings and services, fostering business relationships and promoting tourism.

Myong Kil Yun, Regional Director for India & SAARC Countries at the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), expressed his excitement:

"The Korea Travel Fiesta 2024 is more than just a festival; it is an invitation for Indian travelers to discover the enchanting beauty and vibrant culture of South Korea. By August 2024, we had already welcomed over 119,000 Indian visitors to our country, reflecting the growing interest and strong connection between India and Korea. Along with the cultural festivities, we are also hosting the Korea Tourism Roadshow 2024 to strengthen business ties and showcase the diverse travel experiences Korea has to offer. Given the tremendous response in previous years, we are thrilled to highlight Korea's modern and traditional attractions once again. We hope both Indian travelers and travel partners will be inspired to explore and promote the wonders of South Korea."

The K-Wave has swept across India, with a rising number of enthusiasts eager to explore Korean culture, food, music, and lifestyle. To cater to this burgeoning interest, the Korea Travel Fiesta 2024 is set to commence with an inaugural ceremony on October 19 from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM. Adding to the grandeur of the event, esteemed ambassadors of Korea Tourism, including Anand Kumar, Super 30 fame and Padma Shri Awardee, and Actor Anushka Sen, will join the celebration, making it an engaging and fun-filled occasion for all. Participants will also have the chance to enter the K-Lucky draw to win exciting prizes, including high-tech Samsung gadgets and a free round-trip flight ticket to Korea during the Opening Ceremony.

The 2-day event on October 19-20 will feature an array of attractions for the attendees, including:

K-Style Entertainment: Prepare to be gripped by splendid performances as the One Way Crew delivers their signature K-Pop dance moves with unmatched energy. The entertainment will continue with the hilarious and action-packed Comic Martial Arts act, Jump, fusing comedy with martial arts to create an outstanding spectacle for all the attendees.

K-Beauty Zones: Step into the world of Korean beauty with exclusive makeup sessions by top Korean beauty brands Jenny House and Amore Pacific. Visitors can explore the latest beauty products and trends and participate in interactive makeup tutorials to accomplish the flawless K-Beauty look.

K-Photo Booths: Recreate magical moments from beloved K-Dramas such as King: The Land and The Glory at these themed photo booths. K-Drama enthusiasts can relive their favourite scenes, making memories that will stay for life!

K-Culture Zone: Experience the essence of Korean traditions with interactive activities such as Hangul calligraphy and creative tattoo artistry. Look forward to having your name elegantly written in Hangul and exploring your creative side through art to embark on a rich cultural journey.

K-Food Zone: Delight your taste buds with the rich and diverse flavours of Korea from a collection of delectable dishes. From savoury ramen to irresistible desserts, the K-Food Zone offers an immaculate culinary experience for every food lover.

Stamp Rally Adventure: Set out on a thrilling pursuit to collect stamps from every Korea experience booth. Complete the rally by visiting each travel zone and get rewarded with alluring K-merchandise.

The Korea Travel Fiesta 2024 serves as an ideal occasion to further enhance the Korean affinity and encourage even more Indian travellers to visit South Korea.

