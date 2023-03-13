Kotak Mahindra AMC launches Silver ETF Fund of Fund

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company on Monday announced the launch of its Kotak Silver ETF Fund of Fund.

The open-ended Fund of Fund will invest in units of the Kotak Silver ETF. The New Fund Offer opens for public subscription on March 13, 2023, and will close on March 27, 2023.

Investing in an ETF through fund of funds is largely more accessible than a direct investment in this instrument.

In a release, it said the investment in Kotak Silver ETF Fund of Fund can be simple and accessible, as it can be done even without a demat account, like any Mutual Fund scheme. There are also other advantages that the scheme can offer like diversification, easy liquidity, no making charges, and no storage costs.

"We are launching Kotak Silver ETF Fund of Fund to make it easier for investors to diversify their portfolios with convenient access to this precious metal, which has various industrial applications," said Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co.

"The current Silver prices present a potential opportunity for those interested in allocating funds to this asset in the medium to long term," added Shah.

In the past, silver as a commodity provided protection during crises. For instance, it cited how during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, while the Nifty 50 fell by 10 per cent, silver prices surged by 12 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

