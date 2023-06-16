Kotak Mahindra Bank Personal Loan now available on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has partnered with Kotak Mahindra Bank to offer interested individuals affordable financing through a personal loan. Kotak Mahindra Bank is a leading financial institution offering services that cater to a variety of consumer needs.

Applicants can get a Kotak Mahindra Bank Personal Loan of up to Rs. 25 Lakhs for a tenure of up to 60 months at affordable interest rates, starting at 10.99% p.a. This loan places no restriction on usage and one can use the funds to finance a wedding, medical treatment, education, holidays and more.

Individuals can apply for this personal loan easily through an entirely digital process with minimal documentation to enjoy quick access to funds. Listed below are a few of the benefits one can get when applying for the Kotak Mahindra Bank Personal Loan on Bajaj Markets:

- Quick and secure online application

- 100% transparency and zero hidden costs

- Speedy processing of loan application

- Minimal paperwork for approval

Individuals can apply for the Kotak Mahindra Bank Personal Loan in no time on the Bajaj Markets app and website, where they can also access and compare a range of other personal loans to meet their needs hassle-free.

