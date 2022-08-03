Kota’s Inspirational Dynamic Eye Doctor Duo Encourages Youth To Serve Where They Are Most Needed & Valued

Dr. Suresh K Pandey and Dr. Vidushi Sharma, with their best-selling book: A Hippocratic Odyssey: Lessons From a Doctor Couple on Life in Medicine, Challenges, and Doctorprneurship

August 3: The medical entrepreneurship journey of the multi-versed, inspirational doctor couple and founders of the SuVi Eye Hospital & Lasik Laser Centre, Kota, Dr. Suresh K Pandey and Dr. Vidushi Sharma, is thoroughly motivational. From serving in the world’s top cities in the USA and Australia to starting from scratch in the non-metro city of India, Kota, the dynamic duo’s success rate has made them the talk of the town.

“It is our goal to inspire and encourage the new generation of doctors to look at the essence of their roots and serve people in the regions in which they are most needed,” says the couple.

They dream of seeing their city, Kota (Rajasthan), become famous for the field of medicine and healthcare apart from education (NEET & IIT Coaching). And as successful medical doctors serving their patients dedicatedly, they want to inspire young doctors to excel in their medical fields and serve in rooted regions where they are needed and will be valued.

Dr. Suresh K. Pandey and his wife Dr. Vidushi Sharma Pandey, established the SuVi Eye Hospital and the Lasik Laser Center in Talwandi, Kota, in 2006. Together with their team, they have treated more than 20 lakh patients and successfully performed more than one lakh eye surgery procedures.

The eye hospital empowers its patients with advanced facilities for eye care OPD, diagnostics, micro-incision cataract surgery using Signature phacoemulsification system and Zepto precision nano-pulse technology, VISX Star S4 IR Lasik laser refractive procedure, vitreo-retina surgery and laser procedures using DORC Eva machine, and oculoplastic surgery.

The hospital houses three operation theatres, operating microscopes from Carl Zeiss and CCTV for surgical procedures’ live transmission and the latest cutting-edge technology in the field of ophthalmology. The 30-bedded hospital also treats about 200-250 OPD patients and carries out over ten eye surgeries daily.

Dr. Suresh K. Pandey is a world-renowned author, eye surgeon, and Director of the SuVi Eye Hospital and Lasik Laser Center in Kota, Rajasthan, India. He has completed his graduation from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur MP, and his ophthalmology residency at Chandigarh’s prestigious Post Graduate Institute Of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER, Chandigarh).

The doctor has also pursued an anterior segment fellowship from John A. Moran Eye Center, University of Utah, and the University of Sydney, Sydney Eye Hospital, Australia. From winning a Gold Medal from the Indian Intraocular Implant and Refractive Surgery Society to performing live surgery at international and national ophthalmology meetings, this doctor has surely left no page unturned.

His wife, Dr. Vidushi Sharma, is a motivational speaker, an author, a renowned eye surgeon, and Director of SuVi Eye Hospital and Lasik Laser Center, Kota. She has completed her MBBS from AIIMS, New Delhi, India, and post-graduation in Ophthalmology from Dr. Rajendra Prasad Center for Ophthalmic Sciences, AIIMS, New Delhi. She also holds an FRCS degree from Edinburg, a Senior Residency from AIIMS, New Delhi, and did a fellowship in Oculoplastic Surgery and Paediatric Ophthalmology subspecialties in Sydney.

Dr. Suresh K. Pandey and Dr. Vidushi Sharma returned to India in January 2006 to establish SuVi Eye Hospital with insignificant savings. Word of mouth for their eye care hospital and laser centre spread quickly and within the first three years, they expanded their operations exponentially. So far, the couple has completed 100,000 cataracts and Lasik Laser refractive surgeries and over 2,000 surgeries free of cost to children of economically deprived sections of society.

Some of their bestsellers books on Amazon include “Entrepreneurship For Doctors: How To Build Your Successful Medical Practice” written by Dr. Suresh K. Pandey, “A Hippocratic Odyssey: Lessons From A Doctor Couple on Life, Medicine, Challenges, and Doctorpreneurship” authored by Dr. Suresh K. Pandey and Dr. Vidushi Sharma, and “Secrets Of Successful Doctors: A Complete Guide To A Fulfilling Medical Career” written by Dr. Suresh K. Pandey.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor