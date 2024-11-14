KP Energy’s NSE Listing Highlights Expanding Role in India’s Clean Energy Future

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 14: KP Energy Limited, Gujarat's leading Balance of Plant (BOP) solutions provider for wind and wind-solar hybrid projects, celebrated a significant milestone today with its listing on the mainboard of the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The occasion marks a new chapter for KP Energy as the company steps onto a larger platform to drive sustainable growth and play a central role in India’s renewable energy revolution.

Notably, at the time of the bell-ringing ceremony at NSE, the stock debuted at Rs. 541.00 and reached Rs. 544.90 in the next session.

The listing ceremony, held at SEICC's Platinum Hall, Surat, witnessed a gathering of prominent stakeholders, industry leaders, and investors, underscoring the company's prominent position in India's renewable energy landscape. KP Energy's journey, from its founding in 2010 to this remarkable event, showcases its unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence in wind and hybrid power solutions.

“We are immensely proud to celebrate KP Energy's listing on the NSE,” said Dr. Faruk G. Patel, Managing Director of KP Energy. “This milestone is more than a financial achievement; it's a reflection of our dedication to empowering India with clean, sustainable energy. It also highlights the confidence our partners, investors, and the government have in our mission to build a greener future.”

KP Energy's listing on the NSE aligns with its rapid growth trajectory. The company reported a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹43.1 crore for the first half of FY25, representing an 84% year-over-year increase. With a robust project pipeline of nearly 2 GW, the company is well-positioned to expand its operations and meet the growing demand for renewable energy in India.

Mr. Affan Faruk Patel, Whole-Time Director of KP Energy, addressed the audience, expressing gratitude to all stakeholders. “This listing is a testament to our collective commitment to innovation and sustainability. We are honoured by the trust placed in us by our investors and partners, and we pledge to continue delivering on our promises, fostering growth, and creating lasting value for all,” he said.

KP Energy's portfolio boasts over 866 MW renewable energy project energized to date, along with a 520+ MW projects under its operations and maintenance (O&M) purview. The company is also pioneering advancements in technology, including the deployment of LIDAR technology and a centralized Network Operations Center (NOC) to ensure optimal performance and reliability of its renewable energy assets.

As KP Energy embarks on this new phase, the company is positioned to lead India's transition to renewable energy, supporting the nation's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and building a sustainable, clean energy ecosystem.

The event was graced by KP Group’s brand ambassador and T-20 Delhi Capitals bowling coach, Munaf Patel, along with Bollywood actors Aditya Pancholi and Sooraj Pancholi. Additionally, Gujarat's Minister of Forest, Environment, and Climate Change, Mukesh Patel, attended the ceremony, offering his best wishes and highlighting the government’s commitment to renewable energy initiatives.

For further information, please visit www.kpenergy.in or contact us at info@kpenergy.in.

About KP Energy Limited:

Founded in 2010, KP Energy Limited is Gujarat's premier BOP solutions provider, specializing in wind and wind-solar hybrid projects. The company offers comprehensive, end-to-end solutions across engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and operations for utility-scale renewable energy projects. KP Energy successfully listed on the BSE SME Platform on 25th February 2016 and later migrated to the BSE Main Board on 10th October 2018. The Initial Public Offer (IPO) was ₹6.44 crores. As of 5th November 2024, the company boasts a market capitalization of ₹4,232 crore and the company falls under the Top 1000 companies listed on BSE as on March 31, 2024.

About KP Group: Founded in 1994 by Dr. Faruk G. Patel, KP Group has grown to become a highly respected conglomerate in India. Originally established as a logistics service provider, the group has expanded over the years into diverse sectors, achieving cumulative commissioning of 1.37+ GW of renewable energy projects & 3.4+ GW Renewable Energy Orders in hand. We are well on track to achieve 10GW target by 2030.

With more than 30 years of successful operations, KP Group now comprises multiple companies, each playing a vital role in its steady and dynamic growth. In the past decade, KP Group has experienced remarkable growth through strategic diversification into fabrication and galvanizing, renewable energy (solar and wind), and telecom infrastructure. Key entities within the group include KPI Green Energy Limited, KP Energy Limited, KP Green Engineering Limited, and KP Human Development Foundation. Through its expansion in renewable energy, KP Group continues to support India's industrial progress and economic development, aligning with the nation's push for sustainable growth in solar and wind energy.

