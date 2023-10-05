KPT Pipes - Setting New Standards in PPR Pipes and Fittings Manufacturing

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 5: In a momentous event held at the House of Commons, London Parliament, KPT Pipes and Fittings Private Limited, fondly known as KPT Pipes, was honored with the prestigious title of "Prominent PPR Pipes and Fittings Manufacturers of the Year". This recognition underscores their unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of PPR pipes and fittings. Ankur Periwal, esteemed Managing Director, KPT Pipes and Fittings Private Limited, proudly accepted the award on behalf of the entire dedicated team.

Pioneering excellence: KPT Pipes stands at the forefront of the PPR pipes and fittings industry, setting new benchmarks and achieving remarkable milestones. They take immense pride in being the only manufacturers in India to offer 400mm PPR pipes and fittings, showcasing their dedication to catering to diverse customer needs. With the new expansion on its way, KPT will become the first Indian Company to launch 630mm diameter PPR pipes in 2024.

Global recognition: One of their crowning achievements is becoming the first company in India to attain NSF certification, the world's highest certification for potable drinking water applications, bestowed by the USA. This certification is a testament to their unwavering commitment to producing safe and reliable PPR pipes and fittings.

Quality at its best: Quality is the cornerstone of its operations. KPT Pipes is the only company in India to utilize 100% PPR raw material from the world's largest PPR resin manufacturer, M/s Hyosung Chemicals. This high-strength resin, with an impressive rating of 12.5 MPa, ensures that their products are durable, dependable, and built to last.

Specialization matters: Unlike many others in the industry, KPT Pipes focuses exclusively on manufacturing PPR pipes and fittings. This specialization enables us to channel all their resources, expertise, and passion into creating products that exceed customer expectations.

Leaders in industrial solutions: KPT Pipes has carved a niche for itself as the largest PPR industrial pipes and fittings manufacturer in India. Their vast network of industrial distributors ensures that their products reach every corner of the country, serving various industries with top-notch piping solutions.

The benefits of KPT PPR Pipes: KPT's PPR pipes and fittings offer a range of benefits that make them the preferred choice for numerous applications:

1. Exceptional Strength: Thanks to the high-quality PPR raw material from Hyosung Chemicals, their pipes boast superior strength and resilience, ensuring longevity and reliability.

2. Safe for Drinking Water: With NSF certification, their pipes are the ideal choice for transporting potable water, meeting the strictest international standards for water safety.

3. Environmentally Friendly: PPR pipes are eco-friendly, as they are recyclable and produce minimal environmental impact during manufacturing.

4. Low Maintenance: KPT PPR pipes require minimal maintenance, making them a cost-effective and hassle-free choice for plumbing and industrial needs.

5. Corrosion Resistance: PPR pipes are highly resistant to corrosion and scale build-up, ensuring a consistent flow of fluids over time.

6. Wide Range: KPT's comprehensive range of PPR pipes and fittings caters to diverse applications, from residential plumbing to industrial processes.

In conclusion, KPT Pipes and Fittings Private Limited's remarkable journey has led to this momentous recognition in the heart of London. As they continue to push the boundaries of innovation and quality, their commitment to delivering the best PPR pipes and fittings in India remains unwavering.

