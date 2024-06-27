K.R. Mangalam University Extends Scholarship Deadline to June 30: Up to 100 per cent Scholarship Worth 21 Crore

SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 27: K.R. Mangalam University (KRMU), a renowned institution known for its academic excellence, has extended the due date for submission of scholarship applications till June 30th. The university is offering scholarships worth 21 crores for bright minds seeking entry into their undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, an initiative aimed at supporting deserving individuals who aspire towards high-quality education without any shackles of monetary boundaries.

"We understand the importance of education and the financial constraints some students face," said Prof. Raghuvir Singh, Vice Chancellor at K.R. Mangalam University. "Extending the scholarship deadline ensures every deserving student has ample opportunity to apply for these prestigious awards and pursue their academic goals at KRMU."

Eligibility for the Scholarship

Candidates must adhere to the following rules in order to meet the eligibility requirements:

* Applicants for the scholarship must have scored at least 90% in their Class 12 board exams and 95% in their UG exams to be worthy of a full 100% scholarship in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, respectively.

* For those who fall slightly short, the institution offers a 35% or 25% scholarship: an incentive for those who have achieved between 85% and less than 90%, or 80% and less than 85%, in their Class 12 board examinations.

* For PG scholarships, students who have secured 85% to less than 95% and 75% to less than 85% in their UG exams will be eligible for scholarships of 35% and 25%, respectively.

The scholarships mentioned above are given based on a wide range of factors. These include Class 12 scores, UG results, and performance in entrance exams like CAT/MAT/XAT, CUET, JEE, CLAT, LSAT, and NATA. They also take into consideration NCHMCT marks along with UG scores and other categories such as sports achievements or being a ward of defence personnel. Additionally, siblings studying at KRMU or any staff affiliations can qualify for this financial aid initiative.

The closing date was scheduled for June 20. However, due to the overwhelming interest and demand from students who wish to join the university, the scholarship application deadline has been extended. In its mission to guarantee each deserving scholar enough time to apply for prestigious scholarships, KRMU has now pushed this deadline to June 30th. This additional period will enable students to complete their applications and forward any required documents that would make them eligible for scholarship consideration.

What Makes K.R. Mangalam Standout?

The reason the university stands out among other educational institutions is because it has a number of standout features.

* Study Tour to Europe: Every year, selected students from K.R. Mangalam University are sent on a fully sponsored study tour to a European university. This tour is intended for students to be able to expose themselves to foreign cultures, gain international exposure, and develop both personally and academically.

* Outstanding Placements: The university showcases an impressive record of more than 500 companies that visit for campus placements every year. The top companies visiting KRMU include IBM, Google, Microsoft, Cipla, Paytm, ICICI Bank, Indiabulls, KPMG, Wipro, Sun Pharma, Amazon, Dell, Siemens, Genpact, Kotak Mahindra Bank, JK Cement, The Oberoi Group, Marriott, Radisson Blu, The Leela, and many others. The placement highlights at KRMU have seen the highest package of Rs 36 LPA offered with complete placement assistance. Not just nationally, but their alumni are placed globally.

* Awards and Recognition: Mr. Abhishek Gupta, Chairman of K.R. Mangalam Group, received the Outstanding Leadership Award from Collegedunia and was also recognised with the Outstanding Contribution in Education award from Optimal Media Solutions, a Times Group Company. KRMU was ranked No. 1 B-School in Haryana and No. 1 for placements amongst all B-Schools in Haryana as per the Times B-School Survey 2024 conducted by Optical Media Solutions, a Times Group Company. According to the Business World Ranking 2022, the university was ranked No. 1 among all of Haryana's private engineering colleges and universities. Similarly, its law programme was recognised as No. 2 among all private law colleges and universities in the state.

* Unprecedented number of students: The university has emerged as the top choice of students, having received over 6 lakh registrations for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes based on CUET 2023 & 2024. This speaks volumes about the academic excellence of the university and the faith that students have in its educational offerings.

* Academic partnerships and Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) - Academic partnerships and Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) have been signed by K.R. Mangalam University with top multinational corporations (MNCs) and universities globally. Among the distinguished partners are IBM, ACCA, Xebia, Imaginxp, Samatrix.io, Siemens, EC-Council, Safexpress, Middlesex University, the University of Houston, Hubei University, and many more.

* Outstanding Facilities - The university lavishes its students with outstanding amenities. It starts with separate air-conditioned hostels for both male and female students and transportation covering all corners of Delhi-NCR. A Wi-Fi zone extends over the entire campus, including smart classrooms, a fashion museum, an agriculture museum, a design studio, ICT classrooms, and more. An elaborate list includes drone training facilities, library management systems, enterprise resource planning toolseven moot courts and a central instrumentation centre are not overlooked! Not forgetting the fully equipped gym that is also available on-site.

With everything it has, K.R. Mangalam University has something to offer its students. More than just helping them enrol in programmes, the university puts great emphasis on their holistic development. They are not only preparing students for the ever-evolving job landscape but also making them future leaders.

June 30 is the last date to secure a scholarship. All interested and eligible students must apply and enrol without delay. Quality education is not the sole focus at K.R. Mangalam University; it also values building strong character in students and ensuring their holistic development. UG and PG programmes are now open for admission at the university.

The university is inviting applications for admissions in UG and PG programmes. Register Now!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor