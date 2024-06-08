Kraft Heinz India's Global Capability Centre attains Great Place To Work Certification

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8: Kraft Heinz India proudly announces that their Global Capability Center has achieved the prestigious Great Place To Work Certification 2024. This accomplishment reflects their unwavering commitment to fostering positive employee experiences, guided by their strong core values and leadership principles. The brand is committed to prioritizing their people and creating exceptional workplaces that help them succeed by harnessing their best potential.

A first for their Indian chapter, they are particularly thrilled because the newly established GCC has achieved this recognition in such a short time. With unwavering confidence in their vision, values and leadership principles, Kraft Heinz is motivated to surpass their previous accomplishments in the coming years. Moreover, the impressive 93 per cent participation rate in the GPTW trust index survey has armed the company with actionable insights, providing clear direction in employee sentiments and ensuring continuous improvement for an even brighter future ahead.

Voicing her thoughts about this achievement, Nayeema Kouser, Head-GCC, Kraft Heinz India said, "Being Great Place To Work-certified is yet another significant global milestone for Kraft Heinz. It reflects our dedication to fostering supportive and empowering work environments that nurture talent. This further reaffirms our reputation as a world-class organization and emphasizes our commitment to employee well-being, setting us apart on the world stage."

Priyanka Sharma, Head-HR, Kraft Heinz India GCC, added, "Achieving this certification marks a pivotal step forward in our journey to expand our Global Capability Center's footprint in India. Our people are our biggest assets, and this certification reassures their trust and faith in us. By prioritizing inclusivity and excellence, we aim to make a meaningful impact by reaching more communities with work opportunities and setting a benchmark for positive work culture."

For nearly three decades, Great Place to Work has stood as the foremost authority on workplace culture worldwide. This certification is revered as the ultimate high standard for outstanding work environments among both employers and employees. Through their meticulous evaluation process and comprehensive reports, they empower organizations with key insights into what distinguishes them from their competitors while guiding them towards creating greater workplaces in their respective industries.

A cherished name backed with a century-old rich history, Kraft Heinz is renowned worldwide for its nutritious and delicious food offerings. With an extensive range of flavorful sauces, refreshing beverages and ready-to-eat meals, the brand caters to diverse consumer tastes. Embracing a dedication to fostering economic growth and community development, Kraft Heinz inaugurated its first Global Capability Center (GCC) in Ahmedabad, India, in 2023. This endeavor demonstrates the brand's resolve to empower local talent, broaden its operational presence and drive innovation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor