KredX recognised as 'Best MSME Finance Company of the Year' at the NBFC and FinTech Excellence Awards 2022

, India's largest integrated financial services provider today announced that it has won the award for the Best MSME Finance Company of the Year by Quantic India for the NBFC & FinTech Excellence Awards 2022. The award is a testimony of KredX's efforts to develop unique and scalable solutions to empower the country's financial infrastructure for businesses small and large through innovative supply chain finance solutions.

Quantic India's NBFC & FinTech Excellence Awards 2022 offers a platform for financial organisations to showcase their digital leadership and technology implementation across the pandemic by demonstrating their best practices.

KredX has been committed to enabling business growth and expansion for MSMEs and ensuring financial inclusion. Across multiple products like Invoice discounting, Dynamic discounting, BNPL for businesses & export financing, KredX is focused on creating innovative value propositions impacting the entire supply chain ecosystem. Business growth for SME's, increased valuation & funding in start-ups & easing out supply chain issues in larger enterprises are some of the impacts that KredX products have brought about across businesses and sectors. Founded in 2015, the company has grown to be 150 plus stalwarts strong with an exceptional customer retention rate. As the SME sector forms the crux of India's burgeoning economy, KredX has been dedicated to contributing to the country's growth story by helping these businesses solve one of their biggest problems, i.e., supply chain finance.

"We are very proud and excited with this recognition, and this award is a testament to KredX's goals and commitment towards achieving business excellence in the face of many challenges that small and medium-sized businesses are facing today. We are delighted with the recognition and thank our entire team for their passion and collaboration in providing outstanding service and memorable experiences. KredX has been charting exponential growth in the last couple of years, and this award is an indication that our efforts are in the right direction, inspiring us to take excellence to new heights," said Manish Kumar, Founder and CEO of KredX.

Founded in 2015 in Bangalore by Manish Kumar and Anurag Jain, KredX is a leading integrated financial solutions provider accelerating finance through the use of cutting-edge technology and data. The company offers a host of customisable solutions ranging from enterprise finance and cash flow management solutions to working capital and channel financing solutions for businesses, large and small, operating within the supply chain ecosystem while offering unique alternative debt investment solutions to investors worldwide. Through the use of reliable technology to accelerate customer growth, the company aims to become the world's fastest Operating System for supply chain finance.

