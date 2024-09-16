KRIBHCO and Novonesis partner to bring biological solution to Indian farmers at affordable price

By Shailesh Yadav

New Delhi [India], September 16 : Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO) and Novonesis on Monday signed an MoU announcing a long-term commitment to explore collaboration opportunities within agri-biosolutions that will improve crop yield and soil quality.

In the first phase of this collaboration, Indian farmers across all crops will get access to the advanced Mycorrhizal Biofertilizer product, 'KRIBHCO Rhizosuper', powered with Novonesis' proprietary LCO (Lipo-chitooligosaccharides) Promoter Technology.

Subsequently, under this partnership, the two industry pioneers will explore bringing in more of Novonesis' biosolutions in the plant health space.

Further, Novonesis will also support KRIBHCO to strengthen its biofertilizer production facility and help sharpen its product portfolio by combining its core microbial technology.

Speaking to ANI, M R Sharma, Managing Director, KRIBHCO said that KRIBHCO Rhizosuper will not only increase the crop yield by 12 to 17 per cent but it will also improve the soil quality.

This is the first of its kind collaboration to provide better solutions to farmers at an affordable price, he said.

"Our aim is to provide this bio solution to the farmer's at affordable price. We will price this product to farmers at Rs 500-550/acre," he said.

Sharma said, "This partnership will usher in a new era where Indian farmers will get access to cutting edge agri biosolutions. KRIBHCO is committed to empowering our farmers with innovative agri biosolutions that not only enhance yield and soil quality, but also champion the cause of sustainable agriculture. We believe that the health of our soil is a direct reflection of the health of our nation. By adopting KRIBHCO Rhizosuper, Indian farmers are not just improving their crop yields, but are also becoming the stewards of our land securing a prosperous future for the coming generations."

'KRIBHCO Rhizosuper' comprises a unique combination of relevant endomycorrhizal species powered with proprietary LCO Promoter Technology to support faster mycorrhizal colonisation and enhance beneficial microbial activity in the rhizosphere, thereby triggering robust plant growth and improved soil quality.

This technology enhances the use of applied phosphatic fertiliser, other nutrients, and water. The addition of Rhizosuper, the Mycorrhizal Biofertilizer, complements KRIBHCO's strength of being a leading nutrition supplier in the country.

LCO is a signalling molecule, emerging as a significant innovation in the agricultural sector, particularly in India, where farmers face numerous challenges such as reduced soil carbon, improper fertiliser use, and erratic weather patterns. This technology enhances the plant's natural processes, and facilitates communication between plants and soil microbes, which are crucial for nutrient uptake and overall plant health.

Krishna Mohan Puvvada, Senior Vice President, Middle East, India & Africa of Planetary Health Biosolutions, Novonesis, said, "We are excited to collaborate with KRIBHCO, one of the leading farmer cooperatives in India, to introduce a unique and innovative mycorrhizal biofertilizer. By harnessing the power of biosolutions, we are not just innovating for better crop yields, but also for a sustainable future. Our commitment is to develop biosolutions that reduce the reliance on chemicals, rejuvenate soil health, and contribute to a balanced ecosystem. This partnership is pivotal in addressing the challenges posed by climate change, ensuring food security and paving the path for a sustainable agriculture in India."

The partnership will benefit from the expertise of both the companies - KRIBHCO's strong farmer connections, wide distribution network, and agriculture expertise, along with Novonesis' scientific heritage and dynamic portfolio of biological solutions.

