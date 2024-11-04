KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Crosses Rs 100 Crore, Standalone Revenue In Q2 FY25

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited (NSE - KRN | BSE - 544263), one of the leading manufacturers and exporters specialising in aluminium/copper fins, copper tube heat exchangers, water coils, and condenser and evaporator coils, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q2 & H1 FY25.

Comment on Financial Performance Santosh Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited, said, "We are pleased to announce our strong financial results for the first half and Q2 of FY25, marking a significant milestone as KRN surpasses Rs100 crore in standalone revenue. This impressive performance highlights our year-on-year growth and reflects the increasing demand for our specialized heat exchanger solutions. Furthermore, our EBITDA has shown remarkable growth, underscoring our operational efficiencies and commitment to financial resilience.

Our recent listing on the NSE and BSE in October 2024 represents an exciting advancement for our company, demonstrating investor confidence in our vision and creating new opportunities for future growth. We are encouraged by the enthusiastic response from the market and believe that our enhanced public presence will bolster our strategic expansions and elevate our capabilities to serve global markets effectively.

As we look ahead, we remain committed to sustaining this momentum and driving long-term value. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our employees and customers, whose trust and support have been instrumental to our success. With these robust financial results and promising opportunities on the horizon, we are optimistic about the journey ahead."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor