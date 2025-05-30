KT&G Officially Enters Indian Market, Launches Premium Products with Local Partner Kedara Trading LLP

PRNewswire

Seoul [South Korea], May 30: KT&G announced its official entry into the Indian market through a strategic partnership with local distributor Kedara Trading LLP. This move marks a significant milestone in KT&G's strategy to expand its footprint across Asia, particularly in high-growth markets like India. Official partnership with Kedara Trading LLP to supply premium offerings. Sales to be focused initially in major Indian cities, with presence across local paan shops, modern retail and quick commerce platforms.

On June 2, 2025, KT&G will launch four premium superslim products in India under its globally recognized superslim brand. An additional four products will follow, and a total of eight brands will be introduced to the Indian market. Distribution will commence in metro cities, with planned expansion to other major urban centers.

In alignment with current consumer trends, KT&G and its Indian partner Kedara have committed to making these premium products available through the general trade network of paan shops, quick commerce platforms and modern retail outlets. Quick commerce are rapid delivery platforms that have become increasingly popular in India especially among urban consumers seeking convenience and instant access. By leveraging these platforms, KT&G & Kedara aims to ensure faster product availability and stronger visibility among digitally active, brand-conscious customers.

India, with a population of approximately 1.4 billion, is one of the largest and most diverse consumer markets in the world. Its wide-ranging income demographics support demand for everything from ultra-value to premium products. The country's growing middle class and rapid urbanization have contributed to increasing demand for premium, international brands.

A KT&G spokesperson stated, "We anticipate that our official entry into one of the world's most dynamic markets will generate significant growth momentum. Our premium products have already demonstrated strong performance globally, and we are confident they will resonate well with Indian consumers. KT&G remains committed to long-term success through a diverse product portfolio and localized strategies."

KT&G plans to gradually strengthen its presence in India by offering competitively positioned premium products and adapting to local market preferences.

KT&G is a leading Korean corporation with a dominant presence in several Korean markets including the health functional food market. As of 2024, KT&G offers 870 brands across 148 countries, underscoring its status as a truly global enterprise.

