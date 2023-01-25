Kubik Partners with Ozone Group to expand its footprint in partitioning systems

Ozone Enterprise Group, a leading player in Architectural Hardware & Security Solutions, is a market leader in hardware used in Residential and Commercial projects. The Group announced a partnership with Jimesh Shah, founder of KUBIK-Discover Luxury, a brand engaged in designing, manufacturing, and installing Partitions with some of India's most prestigious architectural projects. Kubik is a market leader in India for its Demountable & other Glass Partitioning Systems.

Ozone sees a lot of synergies in the business' wide range. It together plans to create India's most extensive range of Complete Partitioning Solutions for Homes, Offices, Banquets, Schools, and similar establishments. The new entity will be named KUBOZ Arc private limited.

Founded by Jimesh Shah, Kubik was started with a passion for creating new products that match international quality standards of design and functionality. It has thrived on product innovation and the use of quality materials for manufacturing for the past 10 years. Expressing his views, Jimesh Shah optimistically added, "The Joint Venture between the two leading brands, OZONE and Kubik, is a natural collaboration towards providing the fit-out industry with a complete solution in Demountable Glass Partition System. Our synergies and passion for the betterment of products and services shall only make Kubik a BIGGER...BETTER & STRONGER brand to be reckoned with across the country. With Ozone's vast and in-depth reach and network, we aim to cater to each corner of the country with a vision to spread across the seas beyond the national boundaries."

Talking about the same, Alok Aggarwal, Managing Director - Ozone Group, said, "We are excited about partnering with Kubik, which offers strong manufacturing and a team led by Jimesh Shah. The company has a wide variety and manufacturing capability that provides hardware solutions to create demountable partitions for Offices, Restrooms, Co-Working Spaces, and more. With this Joint Venture, we aim to combine the capabilities & strengths of both the brands to provide Complete Partitioning Solutions. The glass systems are part of a key growth strategy that focuses on current architectural trends in international markets, and Ozone plans to bring them to domestic and manufacture them for international markets."

As a part of the deal, Kubik will bring strength, technology, and experience to the new sub-division. In addition, Ozone's network, existing HANA Demountable Partitioning Systems, and PAN India presence will establish the group with the widest range of Partitioning System options in India.

Founded in 2015 - Kubik Discover Luxury manufacturing and installing partitions in some of the most prestigious architectural projects across India, and thrives on product innovation and use of quality materials for manufacturing. Kubik-Discover Luxury was started by a passion to create new products that match international quality standards of design and functionality. Today, this passion has made Kubik the preferred brand while making every and any kind of space.

For more information, please visit : www.kubik.in

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor