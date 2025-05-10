Kudos to Govt's efforts under PM Modi leadership for ensuring peace, stability: NSE CEO

Mumbai, May 10 The Managing Director (MD) and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Ashish Kumar Chauhan, on Saturday expressed his appreciation for the Government’s unwavering efforts to bring peace and stability to the country.

Chauhan lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, acknowledging his strong support for the Indian Armed Forces in ensuring the security and safety of the nation.

“@nseindia heartily welcomes the decision by India and Pakistan to cease hostilities immediately,” Chauhan wrote on the social media platform X.

“Kudos to the Indian Government’s efforts under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his unwavering support to our brave Armed Forces for ensuring peace and stability for our country,” he added.

The commendation comes on the heels of the announcement of an immediate ceasefire between India and Pakistan, marking a significant moment in the ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.

This decision was made following a productive conversation between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of both countries, leading to an agreement to stop all firings and military actions across land, air, and sea, effective from 5 p.m. on May 10.

The ceasefire, agreed upon by both India and Pakistan, marks a pivotal moment in diplomatic relations between the two nations.

The international community has also welcomed this development, as it reflects a mutual commitment to reducing tensions and building a foundation for peace in the region.

Meanwhile, last month, the NSE pledged Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of the victims of the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Chauhan stated last month that the organisation stood in solidarity with the families of the victims during this difficult time.

“We were deeply saddened by the tragic terrorist attack in Kashmir on April 22, in which 26 people lost their lives,” Chauhan wrote in a post on the social media platform X.

“In a humble gesture of support, NSE pledged Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of the victims, standing in solidarity with their families during this difficult time,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor