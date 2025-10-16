Kukje India Group and Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) Sign MoU for International Placement and Upskilling Training

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], October 16: At the prestigious India Mobile Congress (IMC-25) held at Yashobhoomi Convention Center, New Delhi, Kukje India Group and Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) signed a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at providing international placement and upskilling training opportunities to telecom job aspirants.

The MoU was signed by Lt. Gen. Gawas, Chief Executive Officer of TSSC & Dr. Mahesh Shukla (Ex-Member(S), Digital Communications Commission and Ex-Officio Secretary to Govt Of India.) and Strategic Advisor - Telecom (International Projects), Kukje India Group.

Lt. Gen. Gawas expressed optimism about the collaboration, highlighting the rising demand for skilled telecom manpower in regions like Africa and the Middle East, and emphasizing how this partnership will help bridge the gap between industry needs and talent readiness.

Dr. Shukla highlighted the growing demand for Indian telecom professionals globally, citing the tremendous advancements in the Indian telecom sector. He emphasized that this partnership will create numerous opportunities for Indian youth in the telecom industry.

Mr. Prashant Mishra, Director - PR & Business Development, Kukje India Group, stated, "This strategic partnership between Kukje and TSSC will enable us to deploy a significant number of telecom professionals internationally within this financial year, meeting the growing demand for skilled professionals."

The event was attended by key representatives from both organizations, including Mr. Rajib Bhuyan, Mr. Sanjiv Rana, and Ms. Aakangsha from Kukje India Group, and Mr. Sumit Munjal, Mr. Harsh vardhan, and the TSSC team.

This partnership marks a milestone towards empowering Indian telecom professionals and fulfilling the global demand for skilled talent in the sector.

