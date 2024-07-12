Kumaraswamy asks NMDC to commit to production target of 100 million tonnes

Hyderabad, July 12 Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy has called on National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) officials to commit to their goal of 100 million tonnes of iron ore production by 2030, as a tribute to the Honourable Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Kumaraswamy along with Union Minister of State (MoS) for Steel and Heavy Industries, Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma visited the NMDC head office in Hyderabad.

The NMDC said on Friday that the ministers held a meeting with Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge); functional directors and senior officers of the company to review the performance, future roadmap, social initiatives, and challenges faced by NMDC and NSL.

The review meeting included discussions on projects in the pipeline that can set a course for a future driven by excellence, innovation, and sustainability. Appreciating the legacy of NMDC, Kumaraswamy expressed his confidence in the company’s journey to become a ‘Maharatna’.

Addressing the NMDC employees, MoS Varma said that the Ministry of Steel is fuelling the efforts of steel PSEs to enhance production and profit.

“Envisioning a robust industrial ecosystem, he said, NMDC will play a defining role in uplifting the smaller units of the iron and steel industry while meeting the demands of the key players of the sector.

“NMDC remains steadfast in its commitment to emerge as a global environmentally friendly mining company with a positive thrust on social development. We are foraying towards a future where Indian mining is synonymous with progress, innovation, and responsibility,” said Amitava Mukherjee.

