Kumudini Ved Launches Her Multilingual Poetry Book and Creative Platform K3 at 66

Kumudini Ved Launches Her Multilingual Poetry Book and Creative Platform K3

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8:Artist and poet Kumudini Ved unveiled her multilingual poetry collection Kinetic Konnections – The Poetry We Live, along with her creative platform Kumus Kinetic Konnections (K3), marking her arrival as a purposeful, vocal, and deeply intentional artistic voice.

Known for her natural connection to music and language, Kumudini Ved enters the creative arena with clarity and conviction. Her vision is simple but powerful: to create a home for authentic expression and to inspire people to reclaim their artistic voice at any age.

Sharing her own intention behind this artistic leap, Kumudini Ved said, “Creativity has lived in me all my life. Picking it up again feels personal, almost like reconnecting with an old part of myself. My second innings is proof that age hasn't held me back; it has given my expression more depth.”

Raised in a home where poetry and melody shaped everyday life, she built her foundation early through stage performances, recitations, and cultural events. Her new body of work cements her evolution from a quiet observer of art to a deliberate and expressive creator.

Kinetic Konnections – The Poetry We Live features poems in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, and English, reflecting the multilingual essence of her voice and the landscapes that shaped her perspective.

The launch drew notable personalities from the world of arts and literature, each acknowledging the significance of her creative rise.

Expressing his respect for her commendable feat, Rehman Khan, comedian, writer, and performer, said, “In a world that celebrates speed, Kumudini ji celebrates depth. Her journey is not about fame. It's about finding yourself again and having the courage to share that finding with the world. To begin at 66 is not bravery, it's divinity at work.”

Kettan Singh, actor, singer, and poet, added, “What moved me the most about Kumu ji is her simplicity. She has just pure love for art and expression. Her journey reminds us that creativity doesn't retire; it waits for the right moment to rise again.”

Author and National Spokesperson, Press Club of India, Smt. Shashi Dip highlighted the importance of platforms that nurture genuine artistic voices and recognised K3 as a meaningful contribution to that ecosystem. “As a woman author, I have always been happy to support women writers and artists. Kumu ji is special. Platforms that nurture genuine artistic voices are essential for our cultural growth, and K3 stands as a meaningful contribution to that creative ecosystem.”

A thoughtful on-stage conversation between Kumudini Ved and writer & communications strategist Neha Ved Worddpreneur traced the arc of her creative evolution — from early artistic influences to her purposeful return as a vocal and confident creator.

The unveiling of Kumu's Kinetic Konnections (K3) introduced a space designed for poets, musicians, storytellers, and performers. Built on intention and inclusivity, K3 stands for continuity, movement, and the belief that creativity remains alive at every stage of life.

Reflecting on her vision, Kumudini Ved shared, “If I can step into the world at 66 with my voice, then perhaps someone else will step into theirs at 36, 46, or 76. My book is not a destination. K3 is not just a platform. They are invitations to feel, to express, and to begin, no matter how late it feels.”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.