KW Blue Pearl Leases Space To Renowned Brands, Adds Up To Its F&B Lineup

ATK

New Delhi [India], May 23: KW Delhi Blue Pearl, a renowned commercial development in Karol Bagh, Delhi by the NCR-based leading real estate developer, KW Group, has leased space to major global F&B brands at in its project.

The mall has laid out spaces to Brands like California Burrito, Haldiram's,Barista that would cater to the delectable cravings of the visitors.

California Burrito is a popular fast casual Mexican restaurant with numerous franchises across the globe. Known for their uniques mexican snacks and beverages, the brand offers cuisines that not only satisfy the taste-buds but also take care of the health. Simultaneously, Haldiram's, the most sought-after Indian multinational sweets, snacks and restaurant, has also made its way to the mall, catering the most premium classic Indian cuisine to the patrons. Both the outlets would offer a fine-dine space with the most vibrant ambience to suit the customers.

Sharing his views, Mr. Pankaj Kumar Jain, Director, KW Group, said, "Our aim is to host most premium brands across all verticals to ensure that our patrons make the most out of their visit to KW Blue Pearl. The addition of California Burrito and Haldiram's would further add to their delight as they'd now be able to cherish their favourite cuisines. We shall join hands with various similar brands in future as well, to curate the best for our investors as well as end-users."

