Kwality launches its Zero-Maida Breakfast Cereals at Rs 49 in 6 exciting variants

Kwality, one of the leading manufacturers of Masalas, Instant mixes, and Breakfast cereals from the house of Pagariya Food Product Pvt. Ltd., introduces its new range of ready-to-eat healthy and tasty breakfast cereal at just Rs 49.

The latest range of cereals at Rs. 49 includes Kwality Corn Flakes, Kwality Choco Flakes, Kwality Fruit Rings, Kwality Choco Fills, Kwality Muesli Crunchy Almond & Raisins, and Kwality Muesli Fruit n Nut. The USP of this cereal range is that it does not contain any maida (Refined wheat flour), making it a healthy breakfast option. Moreover, this new healthy and affordable cereal range will help the brand to penetrate new markets.

In India, Cereals have always been considered a breakfast option for the upper-middle class or ultra-riches. As a matter of fact, the per packet average cost of a packet of cereal in the current market is about Rs. 150, making it not feasible for an average Indian customer to try it. In this scenario, Kwality has released its latest cereal range at Rs 49 to make cereal a go-to breakfast option for every Indian.

"As Indian consumers are gradually becoming aware of their health and wellness, Kwality is on a mission to make healthy cereals accessible to a wider customer base. Our breakfast cereals at Rs 49 are a healthy yet tasty and affordable breakfast option. We have launched this range to bring cereals within the reach of an average Indian. Our products are available in 6 variants and perfectly curated for the palates of both kids and adults," says Naresh Pagariya, Managing Director and Founder, Pagariya Food Pvt. Ltd., at the launch.

Speaking about the company's growth and plans, Dheeraj Jain, Director said, "company this financial year is growing month on month and by nearly 40 per cent compared to last financial year and also setting up the unit, increasing capacity by over 2.5x to cater the future demands".

Pagariya Food Products Pvt. Ltd., popularly known by its brand name Kwality, is one of the leading manufacturers of Masalas, Instant mixes, and Breakfast cereals. The company has 85+ products and 175+ SKUs in 3 exciting categories.

Its rich product portfolio includes a wide range of masalas, instant mixes, and breakfast cereals in different price ranges. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Pagariya Food Products has spread its wings globally with exports to over 32 countries like USA, Australia, U.A.E, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, etc. In addition, it has a presence in 22+ Indian states, a strong network of 600+ distributors, and product availability across 50,000+ outlets.

The new cereals will be shortly available at all big supermarkets such as D-Mart, Reliance, Metro, More, Spar, and various other brick-and-mortar stores. Additionally, they will also be available at leading online stores like Amazon, Big Basket, and Flipkart.

This new range is Kwality's next step towards realizing the company's desire to give Indian consumers high-quality, healthy, tasty, and affordable breakfast options

