Kyvos Insights Launches Kyvos Dialogs: Gen AI Analytics for the Modern Enterprise

NewsVoir

Los Gatos (California) [US], May 7: Kyvos Insights today announced the launch of Kyvos Dialogs, a groundbreaking AI-powered conversational analytics product. This innovative solution empowers business users to interact with their entire enterprise data landscape using natural language, delivering fast, accurate and context-aware insights.

Kyvos Dialogs redefines how organizations access and analyze data. By combining the best of human knowledge and artificial intelligence, users can now ask questions in plain English and receive precise, actionable answersno technical expertise or complex queries required. Kyvos Dialogs delivers best-fit charts and graphs to build compelling data stories.

Unlike traditional BI tools, Kyvos Dialogs understands business context, data hierarchies and relationships, ensuring every response is relevant and tailored to the user's needs. For executives and decision-makers, Kyvos Dialogs summarizes complex data and highlights critical KPIs, enabling leaders to focus on what matters mostwithout sifting through thousands of metrics. Power users benefit from advanced tools like the query playground and KPI designer assistant, making it easy to create and refine business metrics. Kyvos Dialogs' key features and capabilities include:

Natural Language Q&A: Users can engage with enterprise-scale data using business languageno need of SQL or coding expertise.

Contextual Exploration: Kyvos Dialogs provides continuity of conversation with contextual prompts, also helps revise queries or backtrack to previous responses. Users can also save, resume and pin conversations.

Real-Time KPI Generation: It allows creating and refining key business metrics on the fly through additional human inputs.

Enterprise scale data for your AI apps: Kyvos' native LangChain SQL Toolkit helps improve AI accuracy by enabling the training of AI apps on enterprise data. It also offers a Document Loader, which allows analysis of unstructured data contained in documents, emails and more. Kyvos' semantic performance layer ensures LLMs interpret enterprise data accurately, minimizing hallucinations and bias for trusted decision-making.

"The data analytics industry is at an inflection point, where traditional BI eco-systems can no longer keep up with the speed and complexity at which modern business leaders need to make fast-paced decisions. Kyvos Dialogs delivers what they require. Imagine asking a complex random question, like 'What are the top 3 products that are underperforming in each of my territories in the last three quarters?' and getting the list within seconds. Kyvos Dialogs stands apart because of its rich data conversations with users and its understanding of their business context," Rajesh Murthy, Chief Operating Officer, Kyvos Insights.

Kyvos Dialogs marks a major advancement in Gen AI-powered analytics, delivering up to 200x faster self-serve analytics and significant cost savings for enterprises. The platform makes analytics more intuitive, scalable and accessible than ever before.

Kyvos is a semantic intelligence platform that accelerates every BI and AI initiative. The platform's ultra-wide and deep data models deliver lightning-fast analytics at infinite scale, accuracy and maximum savings. It offers high-performance storage for structured or unstructured data and trusted data for AI applications.

The infrastructure-agnostic platform is critical for any modern data or AI stack, whether on-premises or on cloud. Leading enterprises use Kyvos as a universal source for conversational analytics, faster insights, unified access and scalable performance.

For more information, visit us at www.kyvos.io or connect on LinkedIn.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor