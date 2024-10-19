Lakshita increases footprint across India: Targeting 100 Exclusive Brand Outlets by end of FY24-25

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 19: Lakshita, a leading name in ethnic and fusion wear, is actively expanding its presence across the Indian fashion landscape, aiming to reach a milestone of 100 Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) by the end of FY 2024-25. As we further increase our presence in the Northern region and gradually expand into new geographies, introducing Lakshita's unique blend of tradition and modernity as a hallmark to a wider and more diverse audience. This is a 360-degree evolution, transforming everything from product improvisation and category diversification to enrich customer experience across all touchpoints.

"At Lakshita, our expansion represents a visionary leap into the future. Beyond adding stores, we're redefining the essence of our brand with innovation and inclusivity, while honoring our rich heritage. Our goal is to create a lasting legacy that connects with empowered women, offering them a harmonious blend of tradition and trend that resonates across generations. Every facet of our brand, from store experience to our diverse product offerings and customer service, reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence," says Sachin Kharbanda, Co-founder, MD Lakshita.

By FY 2024-25, Lakshita aims to significantly strengthen its footprint, with a sharp focus on new geographies. Notably, our existing customers have transitioned from wearing suit sets to tunics with bottoms, a shift that maintains their modesty while making them feel more confident and uplifted. The brand targets 150 EBOs by FY 2025-26 and aims to double its topline by FY 2027-28. This expansion is underpinned by substantial investments in new store development, talent acquisition, and leveraging technology to ensure a best-in-class customer experience as stated by Munish Kumar, COO of Lakshita.

In summary, Lakshita's expansion is a bold, strategic move that underscores the brand's vision to lead the fashion industry. With a clear focus on innovation, quality, and customer-centricity, Lakshita is set to inspire and empower women, while setting new benchmarks for excellence in fashion.

