Lakshya Powertech Limited Reports 8.22% PAT Growth and 6.24% Revenue Increase in FY25; Net Worth Surges 196%

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 17: Lakshya Powertech Limited has reported a strong financial performance in FY25, with Profit After Tax (PAT) rising by 8.22% year-on-year and revenue from operations increasing by 6.24% to Rs160.10 crore. The company's net worth saw a significant jump of 196% YoY, reaching Rs95.31 crore. As of May 15, 2025, the company holds a robust order book of Rs55,735 lakhs, with Rs27,610 lakhs worth of orders yet to be executed.

Highlights:

- Revenue increased due to the expansion of our service portfolio, including renewable energy projects and digital transformation solutions, which attracted new business sectors. Enhanced operational efficiency through project management tools and lean practices led to faster turnaround and lower costs.

- Stronger customer relationships through enhanced service delivery resulted in repeat business. Improved financial strategies, favourable financing increased operational capacity.

- The company is strategically bidding for new Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Commissioning (EPCC) and Operation & Maintenance (O&M) projects across geographies and sectors.

Reflecting on the company's FY25 performance, Mr. Rajesh Anne, Managing Director of Lakshya Powertech Limited, stated: "FY25 has been transformative for Lakshya Powertech. Our diversification into the Data Centre infrastructure space and consistent performance in traditional energy verticals reflects our execution strength and domain expertise. With a growing order book and expanded technical capacity, we are positioned to deliver sustainable value for all stakeholders."

