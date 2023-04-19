Lambda Therapeutics partners with Medidata to automate and streamline data management processes for greater clinical trial efficiency

New Delhi [India], April 19 (/PRNewswire): Medidata, a Dassault Systemes company, announced that Lambda Therapeutics is implementing Medidata's cloud-based clinical solutions - Rave EDC, Rave RTSM, and Rave Imaging. This will further augment their clinical trial efficiency by automating and streamlining data management workflows, and securely delivering higher-quality data for faster insights.

Lambda Therapeutics, a top 10 global Clinical Research Orgzation (CRO) headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, has facilities and operations in North America (the USA and Canada) and Europe (London, and Warsaw, Poland). It offers a full spectrum of clinical trial solutions including Phase 2 to 4 late phase clinical efficacy and safety patient-based trials, early phase development, NCE trials, large molecule biosimilar assay development labs, data management, drug safety and pharmacovigilance and medical imaging, with more than 20 years of experience. The implementation allows both compes to offer their global clients a single unified platform that optimizes workflows, mitigates risk, cuts development costs, and secures data integrity.

Rave Imaging's intelligent workflows simplify image and data collection and are configured to immediately perform edit checks and de-identification during the image upload process. The system then automates the distribution and review process after upload as per the protocol design. Rave Imaging's structured approach to image submission simplifies workflows and improves efficiency, reducing the time and cost associated with image management while increasing data quality and confidence.

By unifying Rave Imaging with EDC, both collect critical data to support the management of clinical trials by bringing the two data collection environments together for an integrated data platform that saves time, resources and costs. RTSM is built on Rave EDC, without double data entry and with minimal reconciliation that expedites study start-up and study close out.

"As Lambda Therapeutics positions itself for growth globally, we needed a data management solution that can keep up with our needs. Medidata's solutions will enable us to enhance clinical trials and research timelines and strengthen our competitive advantage globally," said Bindi Chudgar, Founder & Managing Director, Lambda Therapeutics.

"Technology, such as AI and cloud enabled solutions, greatly enhances clinical trial efficiency. As the industry continues to move clinical trials out of lab settings, Medidata's solutions have transformed the clinical trials industry by allowing life science and medical device orgzations to cut development costs, mitigate risks, and deliver treatments and devices to market faster," said Edwin Ng, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, Life Science, Dassault Systemes.

Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systemes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, creating hope for millions of patients. Medidata helps generate the evidence and insights to help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics compes, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk, and optimize outcomes. More than one million registered users across 2,100+ customers and partners access the world's most trusted platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Medidata, a Dassault Systemes company (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), is headquartered in New York City and has offices around the world to meet the needs of its customers. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

Dassault Systemes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens, and consumers. Dassault Systemes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systemes, a French "societe europeenne" (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/PRNewswire)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor