LambdaTest Introduces General Availability to KaneAI to Democratize AI-Native Test Automation

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] / San Francisco (California) [US], September 16: LambdaTest, a GenAI-native quality engineering platform, today announced the launch of general availability for KaneAI, its AI-native test authoring solution. This initiative aims to democratize access to AI-native test automation, allowing users worldwide to experience the full capabilities of KaneAI without committing to a paid subscription. Experience seamless test planning, authoring, and execution across web and mobile, designed to accelerate QA and drive faster release cycles.

With the general availability of KaneAI, LambdaTest's AI-driven test automation platform is designed to empower teams of all sizes to leverage AI in their testing processes. KaneAI enables users to effortlessly plan, author, and evolve end-to-end tests using natural language processing. It also offers the flexibility to author tests on web applications and native applications on Android and iOS. Additionally, teams are granted 300 minutes of HyperExecute, a high-performance execution and orchestration platform by LambdaTest, allowing them to experience the full potential of AI-native testing for faster and more efficient test execution.

Designed for a focused and efficient trial experience, the plan currently supports Selenium with Python for web testing and Appium with Python for mobile testing as an output for any authored test. Mobile device access will be limited to a selected pool, with a restriction of two versions per test case and parallel test execution capped at two at a time.

"At LambdaTest, our mission is to democratize quality engineering and put the power of AI in the hands of every stakeholder," said Asad Khan, CEO and Co-Founder of LambdaTest. "With the general availability of KaneAI, anyone can generate end-to-end tests by conversing with natural language prompts. Teams everywhere can now accelerate quality engineering with greater intelligence and autonomy. This is a major step in breaking technical barriers that come with learning curves around automation testing, ensuring intelligent test authoring that can meet the demands of the new age AI-driven software lifecycle."

The onboarding journey has been optimized to guide users quickly from test planning to authoring and execution. The experience is designed for ease of use, with integrations with tools like Jira for seamless defect tracking. Contextual onboarding flows will help users discover features as they go, ensuring they maximize the value of the free trial offering.

To get started, visit KaneAI by LambdaTest.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is a GenAI-powered Quality Engineering Platform that empowers teams to test intelligently, smarter, and ship faster. Built for scale, it offers a full-stack testing cloud with 10K+ real devices and 3,000+ browsers.

With AI-native test management, MCP servers, and agent-based automation, LambdaTest supports Selenium, Appium, Playwright, and all major frameworks. AI Agents like HyperExecute and KaneAI bring the power of AI and cloud into your software testing workflow, enabling seamless automation testing with 120+ integrations.

LambdaTest Agents accelerate your testing throughout the entire SDLC, from test planning and authoring to automation, infrastructure, execution, RCA, and reporting.

For more information, please visit https://lambdatest.com

