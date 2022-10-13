Landslides causing havoc across hilly areas in India

October 13: In recent years, disasters caused by landslides and floods have become regular news in India. The landslides have occurred very frequently in the last two decades. The heavy rains in hilly terrain areas are causing a lot of damage to human lives and livestock & severely affecting the road infrastructure.

In this year itself, Approximately 40 people have died, and many more are missing in landslides that occur in the northern part of India. These kinds of events dismantled houses, roadways and many other types of a structure near failure.

Many areas remain inaccessible due to damage to roads, bridges and railways. Sometimes, the people living in the affected areas are completely disconnected, and it affects their day-to-day life badly.

Did you know why landslide happens?

A landslide is a movement of a mass of rock, debris, or earth down a slope. Landslides are a type of “mass wasting,” which denotes any down-slope movement of Soil and rock under the direct influence of gravity. The term “landslide” encompasses five modes of slope movement: falls, topples, slides, spreads, and flows. These are further subdivided by the type of geologic material (bedrock, debris, or earth). Debris flows (commonly referred to as mudflows or mudslides) and rock falls are examples of common landslide types.

Can we avoid landslides?

There are multiple ways which can help us in saving from these big life-threatening disasters. Yes, you heard it right. Apart from planting trees on the hilly slopes, there are various technical treatments available to preventing from landslides; it includes modifying slope geometry, using chemical agents to reinforce slope material, installing structures such as piles and retaining walls, grouting rock joints and fissures, Soil nailing into a slope, Diverting debris pathways, and rerouting surface and underwater drainage.

Who does it in India?

We Spar Geo Infra is a specialized Geo-Engineering Company governed by management having more than 30 years of experience in designing and executing complex Geotechnical and Civil Engineering Projects in Pan India. Spar Geo is a pioneer in building substructures and slope stabilization. We have an experienced & dynamic team that drives us passionately towards our goal. We also have global associations with various geo-tech system providers. Our commitment and sincerity in defining quality are what sets us apart and make us one of our clients’ first-choice companies. We have extensive plans for Geotechnical works in Slope Stabilization, Foundation Engineering, Hydropower Projects, and Tunneling.

