Laneturn Air Conditioning Brand Introduces Groundbreaking True Inverter Series Split Air Conditioner in Gujarat

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 17: Laneturn Air Conditioning Brand proudly announces the launch of its inaugural product, the True Inverter Series Split Air Conditioner, marking a significant milestone in its mission to redefine comfort and reliability in the Indian air conditioning market. The True Inverter Series represents a revolutionary leap forward in cooling technology. Available in 1-ton, 1.5-ton, and 2-ton variants, these units are meticulously engineered to surpass industry standards, offering unparalleled efficiency and performance.

By leveraging advanced inverter technology, Laneturn ensures optimal cooling while minimizing energy consumption, providing households with a sustainable and cost-effective solution for year-round comfort.

At an attractive price point starting at Rs34,500/- for the 1.5-ton 3-star variant, the True Inverter Series embodies Laneturn's commitment to affordability without compromising quality. Furthermore, customers can enjoy peace of mind with an extensive warranty package, including a standard 2-year warranty, four complimentary services, a 5-year warranty on the Printed Circuit Board (PCB), and a 10-year warranty on the compressor. This comprehensive coverage underscores Laneturn's dedication to ensuring the longevity and reliability of its products.

Bhavik Goswami, Founder of Laneturn Air Conditioning Brand, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, stating, "The True Inverter Series embodies our dedication to innovation and excellence. We are thrilled to introduce a product that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of Indian consumers."

In addition to its cutting-edge products, Laneturn prioritizes exceptional after-sales service, ensuring prompt assistance and support for customers. From installation to maintenance, Laneturn's team of experts is committed to delivering a seamless and hassle-free experience for every customer. This dedication to customer satisfaction has earned Laneturn a reputation as a trusted provider of home comfort solutions. Additionally, Laneturn is the first Indian air conditioner brand that provides a 2-year full machine warranty with all residential and commercial air conditioners.

Looking ahead, Laneturn Air Conditioning Brand is poised for expansion. By March 2025, the brand aims to establish a presence in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and other states across India, delivering its quality products and exceptional service to households nationwide.

About Laneturn:

Laneturn Air Conditioning Brand is dedicated to providing innovative, reliable, and affordable cooling solutions to consumers across India. Founded by air conditioner technician Bhavik Goswami, Laneturn aims to surpass industry standards and redefine comfort for Indian households. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Laneturn is poised to become a leading player in the Indian air conditioning market.

For more information, please visit: https://developersatwork.com/projects/f4/bhavik/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor