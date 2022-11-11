LANXESS India wins the Digitech Front Runner of the year FICCI Award 2022

Mumbai, November 11: LANXESS India has won the FICCI Chemicals & Petrochemicals Award 2022 for ‘Digitech Front Runner of the year’ category in chemical sector. Shri Bhagwanth Khuba, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India presented the coveted award in the presence of senior officials from the department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals and other stakeholders of the sector.

Balaram Khot, Additional Director & Head of PTSE and Bharat Meesala, Senior Manager, PTSE – Occupational Safety, Xact, Responsible Care and Trade Compliance received the Digitech Front Runner of the year award on behalf of LANXESS India at an event held in New Delhi on 2nd November 2022.

The award recognizes the organization’s efforts towards digitalization of business processes, its digital capabilities and digital tools/resources used in the areas of process improvement, asset reliability, safety, sustainability and cost saving through implementation across the value chain.

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) organizes Chemical & Petrochemical Awards ceremony biannually as a part of the India Chem series of events to felicitate companies for their contribution in the development of chemical and petrochemical industry.

Commenting on the success, Namitesh Roy Choudhury, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, LANXESS India said, “We are honoured to receive this prestigious award. Through digital transformation, we aim to provide added value to our customers, employees and other stakeholders. New technologies and a digital way of thinking make activities easier and help in further improving productivity, connectivity and overall performance of the organization.”

