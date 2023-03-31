LANXESS India wins the prestigious CII Western Region SHE Excellence & Innovation Award 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31: LANXESS India has won the prestigious 17th Edition of CII Western Region Safety, Health and Environment (SHE) Excellence & Innovation Award 2022 in the Manufacturing Category (large) for its Jhagadia site.

The award is a mark of recognition from CII for the Leadership, Vision & Efforts made by organizations in following path-breaking practices in Safety, Health & Environment. It ensures the commitment of the industry to SHE excellence instilling high SHE consciousness among all employees and utilizing the best SHE practices. It also provides an opportunity to industry stakeholders to learn and adopt the best safety management practices followed by successful organizations.

The criteria for evaluation included innovation, uniqueness, people involvement, motivational factors, replicability / horizontal deployment and environmental & sustainability initiatives adopted by the organization.

Balaram Khot, Whole-Time Director & Head of PTSE, Naresh Mude, Head – HSE Jhagadia Site and Bharat Meesala, Senior Manager, PTSE – Occupational Safety, Xact, Responsible Care and Trade Compliance received the award on behalf of LANXESS India at an event held in Mumbai on 21st March 2023.

The award recognizes LANXESS’ efforts towards creating a safe and better environment for all its employees within the organization, thereby benefiting the overall environment. To give employees the best possible protection from accidents, LANXESS has strict group-wide directives on health, environment protection and occupational safety.

Commenting on the success, Namitesh Roy Choudhury, Vice Chairman and Managing Director LANXESS India, said, “Safety is a core value at LANXESS. We, as an organization, are committed to maintaining workplace safety and have undertaken multiple initiatives on a continuous basis in this regard. I am proud of all our colleagues who are taking responsibility for their safety seriously and ensuring a safe environment for their co-workers. We are honoured and thankful to CII for this recognition.”

